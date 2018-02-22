Harvard-based indie-folk-pop band The New Dakotas is plenty fortified for the Battle for Yardfest. By MARISSA GARCIA Refashioning a recycling bin into percussion, Alasdair Mackenzie ‘19 of Harvard College and then-band-member Charles Winston ‘19 of Tufts University performed the New Dakotas’ song, “Roll It Later,” for Kelsey O’Connor ‘18, the previous Podcast Editor, as she interviewed them on Episode 1.4 Classic Artists and New Dakotas. With the accompaniment of vocals, tambourine, and guitar, the recycling bin distinctively kept the pulse — and this all seemed felicitous, as the New Dakotas inherently have a recycled sound: derivative of their inspiration …
BY MILLY WANG An interview with College Events Board Harvard’s annual campus-wide spring event, YardFest, took place last Sunday, April 13th, 2014, from 5:00pm to 8:30pm. This event featured two opening bands selected via the annual Battle for YardFest competition hosted earlier on March 28th, a featured singer — Janelle Monae, several long, self-serve food tables to accommodate the flow of students, a couple ice cream desert booths scattered all over Tercentenary Theater, and drink stands. This year’s meal consisted of vegetable burgers, pulled pork burgers, potato salads, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and a variety of fruits. Interestingly, peaches and …
