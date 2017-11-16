Coalition to release new voter guide for UC election. By MALCOLM REID For the first time in recent memory, a coalition of 28 activist and identity-based student groups released a voter guide for the Undergraduate Council (UC) election that deals with a sweeping selection …
An interview with the Class of 2018 First Senior Class Marshal: Berkeley Brown. By JILLY CRONIN The Indy sat down with the First Senior Class Marshal, Berkeley Brown ’18, to discuss her plans for the Senior Class and her role in bringing it together. JC: What are the responsibilities of the senior class marshal and the rest of the senior class committee? BB: There are several sub-committees within the senior class committee. There’s the Social Committee, the Reflections Committee, the Class A Committee, and a Merchandise Committee. These committees are a representation of everything that we encounter. The responsibilities of the Senior Class Committee are …
Freshmen elected to the UC get to work! By JILLY CRONIN Last Friday at noon, the elections for the Undergraduate Council closed, and the freshmen representatives – new to both the UC and to Harvard – were announced. Three students from each of the Freshman Yards were elected. The results are as follows: Crimson Yard: Rushi Patel Sonya Kalara Ifeoma White-Thorpe Elm Yard: Emma Robertson Jackson Walker Jordan Silva Ivy Yard: Seth Billiau Swathi Srinivasan Wilfried Zibell Oak Yard: Abby Scholer Ivan Vazquez Luke Kenworthy It is generally expected that those who have left the dwelling of the Yard …
Voting that does not require an absentee ballot. The democratic process has taken hit after hit this election cycle. Many of us have dreaded the arrival of our absentee ballots and put off sending them back due to our disillusionment with American politics and general fear for the future. (Hint: you all should have done that by now, though.) At a time when it is ever so important to make our voices heard, many are reluctant to speak up. But while those Official Election Mail envelopes have been sitting ignored in our mailboxes and desks, members of the Harvard community …
The UC has four referenda for debate this fall. Autumn, especially the month of November, is often a period of transitions, changes, and adjustments. Not only are we adjusting to the drop in temperature, change in the time sunset takes place, and adapting to the naked trees and their yellow and orange vestiges, but we are tasked with making decisions that can potentially change life as we know it. November means elections season. While students do not always take the Undergraduate Council’s referenda process seriously, the four questions that will potentially be included on the ballot later this month could …
The Indy’s Exec Board finds Bowman Hysen the strongest ticket to improve students’ lives.
Your humble correspondent (Bill O’Reilly hasn’t trademarked this phrase yet, right?) has, throughout the course of the night, braved all sort of natural disasters, from angry shuttle drivers that wouldn’t let her on the bus to the first harbinger of the Apocalypse to fall over Massachusetts since Terry McAuliffe became a superdelegate: thundersnow. At the moment, the high-brow UC meeting consists of SAC Chair Jon Staff dancing to Digital Underground’s “Humpty Hump” around Harvard Hall 104, but I am told this is a completely serious meeting, so I’m not smiling just yet. Concerns over my identity are also arising as …
Need to take a break from the madness of elections that actually matter to the rest of the world? So do we. That’s why we’re hosting the first UC Inaugural liveblog tonight at 7 PM, live from Harvard Hall 104, where UC president and vp elects Matt Sundquist and Randall Sarafa will give an address about improving our lives or something and then we are told a UC meeting will happen? Well, we hope to escape the UC meeting aspect of it all before it’s too late, but stay tuned for the latest on the inaugural addresses. Feel fortunate: a …
So the UC campaign is over, and how does this little Harvard Indy blogger feel? Well, tired. It was a long run (one that I was a part of), and as the days progressed, the expected became more and more inevitable regarding the winners of the presidency and vice-presidency, but the unexpected certainly came true as well- I was a winner, too. First and foremost, this campaign has made sisters out of my closest girlfriends on this campus. We stayed up until ungodly hours of the night only to wake up and dance in the 9 AM snow to Peter …
Candidates outline their vision for the Undergraduate Council. Why are you running for the UC? Martel* / Zimmermann: As freshmen, we heard UC candidates to the presidency and vice-presidency give wild speeches about how they were going to change the undergraduate experience and fulfill dozens of promises. These promises were broken. As sophomores, we were slightly more skeptical of the process now that we were aware of the general attitude of the UC, but we were just bushy-tailed enough to vote in the hopes that we weren’t being completely deceived. Now, a year later, it has become completely clear that all …
As the presidential election nears its close, three tickets want your vote. When a new Undergraduate Council President steps into office in February, he or she will inherit the leadership of a student government that has been sharply criticized for its dealings with University Hall. A speech by current UC president Ryan Petersen ’08 at Drew Faust’s induction ceremony in October was the high-water mark of student discontent, with Crimson editorials bemoaning Petersen’s speech as “embarrassing” and “tactless.” None of the three tickets hoping to come out on top when the polls close tomorrow agree with the tactics that the UC has …
