Freshmen elected to the UC get to work! By JILLY CRONIN Last Friday at noon, the elections for the Undergraduate Council closed, and the freshmen representatives – new to both the UC and to Harvard – were announced. Three students from each of the Freshman Yards were elected. The results are as follows: Crimson Yard: Rushi Patel Sonya Kalara Ifeoma White-Thorpe Elm Yard: Emma Robertson Jackson Walker Jordan Silva Ivy Yard: Seth Billiau Swathi Srinivasan Wilfried Zibell Oak Yard: Abby Scholer Ivan Vazquez Luke Kenworthy It is generally expected that those who have left the dwelling of the Yard …

Continue reading Yardlings in Power