Tag: uc election

09.21.17, 09.21.2017: The Equinox Issue, NewsLeave a comment

Yardlings in Power

Jilly Cronin

Freshmen elected to the UC get to work! By JILLY CRONIN   Last Friday at noon, the elections for the Undergraduate Council closed, and the freshmen representatives – new to both the UC and to Harvard – were announced. Three students from each of the Freshman Yards were elected. The results are as follows: Crimson Yard: Rushi Patel Sonya Kalara Ifeoma White-Thorpe Elm Yard: Emma Robertson Jackson Walker Jordan Silva Ivy Yard: Seth Billiau Swathi Srinivasan Wilfried Zibell Oak Yard: Abby Scholer Ivan Vazquez Luke Kenworthy It is generally expected that those who have left the dwelling of the Yard …

Continue reading Yardlings in Power