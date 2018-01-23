By HUNTER RICHARDS By the fourth time around, you would think that coming back to campus after winter break to start the semester would be straightforward. And you might even still think that as you head to your first classes …
Continue reading We’re Here, It’s Senior Year: Get Used to It
By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s all fun and games until you’re covered in clay dust, crusting up, walking 2 miles home from the ceramic studio after 3 hours working on your thesis. “I’m crusty,” I repeat into my phone, …
Continue reading EngiQueering: THES-IS THE END!
By HUNTER RICHARDS Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …
Continue reading Engi-Queering: To Be SEAS but Not Heard