The 25th Annual Putnam Spelling Bee offers new perspective, refusing to spell out Perfection. By MARISSA GARCIA Though the occasion is a competition of words, there first must be a celebration of numbers: 1 Night. 9 Freshman. 4 Reads. …
Continue reading Weltanschauung
In light of Olive’s defining moment, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee accomplishes something “visionary.” By MARISSA GARCIA I suppose the old adage – the one any reviewer would wish to convey – would be something along the lines of, …
Continue reading Chimerical