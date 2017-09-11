EngiQueering: THES-IS THE END!
By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s all fun and games until you’re covered in clay dust, crusting up, walking 2 miles home from the ceramic studio after 3 hours working on your thesis. “I’m crusty,” I repeat into my phone, …
An interview with the Class of 2018 First Senior Class Marshal: Berkeley Brown. By JILLY CRONIN The Indy sat down with the First Senior Class Marshal, Berkeley Brown ’18, to discuss her plans for the Senior Class and her role in bringing it together. JC: What are the responsibilities of the senior class marshal and the rest of the senior class committee? BB: There are several sub-committees within the senior class committee. There’s the Social Committee, the Reflections Committee, the Class A Committee, and a Merchandise Committee. These committees are a representation of everything that we encounter. The responsibilities of the Senior Class Committee are …
My Neck, My Back, My Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease. By HUNTER RICHARDS There’s nothing more disrespectful than being tested for the “Kissing Disease” when you haven’t kissed anyone in a while. Having my UHS doctor tell me that the likely culprit of my …
A Bucket List. By CAROLINE GENTILE As I walked up the steps of Agassiz Theater on my way to performing in Ghungroo, I couldn’t help but think back to the first time I had been to the Ag: March of my junior year of high school. Five years ago. On my Harvard College admissions tour. I almost stopped out of disbelief that here I was, in the same place, five years later—but on the other end of everything. When I had first traipsed these steps, my mind was dancing with all of the possibilities of what could be if I …
BY CHRISTINE WOLFE Some advice from a senior. I’ve finally realized that, as a senior, I’m about to leave Harvard. I find the thought of exit very liberating — Harvard has not been an easy place for me. I’m ready to move on. But Harvard has been my home for the last four years. To leave without intention to return is to break with a place and a community that has changed me. I don’t want to take advantage of what I’ve been given here. Nor do I want to forget what I’ve learned from having things taken away. And …