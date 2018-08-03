History: Quincy House officially opened in 1959 and is one of the nine river houses. It is named after Josiah Quincy III, who was the President of Harvard from 1829 to 1845. Its official colors are red, gold, and black and its mascot is the penguin. Lee Gehrke and Deborah Gehrke are the current House Masters. Lee Gehrke is a professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at Harvard Medical School. Famous alumni of the house include Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Douglas Feith, and Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. The Upside: 1) Location, Location, Location Though …

