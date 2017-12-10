Thoughts on Coming Out Day. By HUNTER RICHARDS There is an irony in Coming Out Day being within the same month as Halloween. Just when you start thinking about what costumes you could pull off, you’re reminded of the …
Volume 1: S.O.S. (“Suffering of Seniors”) By HUNTER RICHARDS By senior year, I’m retired from my wild days. Or, more accurately, I’m just plain tired. I’ve finally grown into the title “SWUG,” or “Senior Washed-Up Girl,” and it fits better …
Tattoos, piercings, hair, and queer presentation. Gaydar—a fun portmanteau for some, a way to enact and affirm stereotypes of LGBTQ+ people for others. But for those in the queer community, signaling—what some might call gaydar—is a valuable tool for finding …
New policy announcement sparks criticism. This past week, Harvard College Queer Students and Allies (QSA) met for elections and engaged in a conversation about the organization’s …
