Thoughts on truth, discourse, and the Secretary of Education’s Harvard visit. By MALCOLM REID It comes as little secret that Secretary Betsy DeVos was coldly received at Harvard this past week, and that a sizable portion of Harvard’s population has dismissed Secretary DeVos as a …
The discussion continues. By PULKIT AGARWAL The campus has seen an appreciable increase in protests following the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiated under President Obama. The Indy got a chance to speak …
As week two of HUDS strike comes to a close, no deal in sight. As of yesterday, Harvard University Dining Services workers will have been striking for one week. In that time, several more negotiation sessions between Local 26 (the union representing HUDS) and Harvard have been held, but no deal has been reached. You can find HUDS workers picketing every day in the Science Center plaza. They march with Support the Strike and Unite Here Local 26 signs. Echoes of “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” and “If we don’t get it, shut it …
HUDS and students rally as strike vote approaches. On Wednesday September 7th, dozens of members of the Harvard and greater Boston community gathered in a side …
