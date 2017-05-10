By DARIUS JOHNSON those who don’t know the loss of kin will feel grief, unending , when the rapture comes. how do you choose who to cry for? how do you choose who you will allow to leave salt stains on your sallow skin or whose crucifixion you will watch? by the age of 18 my brethren will have hands that know blister more than calm that know the weight of a cross and how high to carry their bleeding father up to Calvary — how far away to place …

