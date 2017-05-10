A Harvard poet’s process and passions. By CAROLINE CRONIN Mo K ’18 is a senior at Harvard this year. While working on a thesis in History and Literature and exploring options for possible post-graduate endeavors, Mo is also publishing …
Continue reading Speech Therapy
By DARIUS JOHNSON Parentheses: “a word, clause, or sentence inserted as an afterthought into a passage that is grammatically complete without it” i looked at my body and asked it what it needed to be complete— and it sighed … a heavy ,wheezing sigh… bereft of comfort and bereft of hope, a sigh like someone carrying too much. like an expectation… or a dick— or a dick that comes with expectations. a sigh like stuck, sigh sticky air thick with a masculinity i don’t understand – a voice not fond of deepness a hand too fond of softness it sighed …
Continue reading “By the way, it’s They/Them/Theirs”
By DARIUS JOHNSON those who don’t know the loss of kin will feel grief, unending , when the rapture comes. how do you choose who to cry for? how do you choose who you will allow to leave salt stains on your sallow skin or whose crucifixion you will watch? by the age of 18 my brethren will have hands that know blister more than calm that know the weight of a cross and how high to carry their bleeding father up to Calvary — how far away to place …
Continue reading Untitled
the first thing they teach you in bible school is the original sin the first exodus of the human race out of the garden where God grew our flesh and watched it wilt under the weight of falling apples and cognizance when he used the earth as seed to grow the first bodies the stench of our curious liquor more poisonous than snake’s venom brought draught to the soil… Adam’s eyes, filled with breasts for the first time, watered— half insatiable like mouth beholding prey half irritable like saint beholding devil the scar on his ribcage burned and his first …
Continue reading Untitled
Experiencing the Heaney Suite Student Readings. As I made my way to Randolph on this uncharacteristically warm October Tuesday evening, it occurred to me that I had not visited the building in some time. Whether it is attributed to the hectic nature of midterm season or to the physical restrictions the strike has put on my comings and goings in Adams, I am sad to say that I have ventured from my usual path only for sustenance and caffeine of late. But the call of Seamus Heaney and an unfulfilled need for adventure drew me from my hermitage and led …
Continue reading A Spirit Moved
The Indy reviews Speak Out Loud’s ‘Celestial Open Mic.’ A semicircle of cold faces, cold toes, and cold fingers. A cold night across the concrete of the Science Center observatory. Faces shadowed by rear floodlights, faces lit by the waxing moon and a single smartphone screen. A voice. A mic. A quiet murmuring of snaps, rising against the stillness. Spoken word is a powerful thing. From formal speech and rhetoric to song, theater, and simple dialogue, the capacity to communicate and connect through sound resonates throughout our culture. Harvard Speak Out Loud (SOL) knows this well. SOL provides safe spaces—no …
Continue reading Moonlit Poetry