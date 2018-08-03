Pfortunate pfreshmen placed in Pfoho should shed tears of happiness this Housing Day Thursday. These lucky future Class of 2017 quadlings will have truly won the Housing Lottery. Yes, the Quad may seem pfar, and the habit of putting a “pf” in pfront of and in the middle of every single word that normally contains an “f” may be annoying at first, but at the end of the day, every Pfohoser knows that Pfoho is a loving, caring home that you can truly count on pfor three wonderpful years. Students are guaranteed singles or enormous suites sometimes even pfeaturing common …

Continue reading Pforzheimer House