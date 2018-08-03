By HUNTER RICHARDS What made you feel most welcome to your new house? Adams: “Tutors and faculty deans, in addition to house events” Cabot: “Dean Khurana’s speech on housing day initially (but not that much because I was pretty irritated for …
Continue reading Upperclassmen: A Reflection
“I’ll have a look inside your mind and tell you where you belong.” By HUNTER RICHARDS The Quad “My calves? Firm. My community? Strong. My single? Exists. AHHHH” Pfoho Brags nonstop about having two floors for the dining hall Has …
Continue reading Housing Sorts
Pfortunate pfreshmen placed in Pfoho should shed tears of happiness this Housing Day Thursday. These lucky future Class of 2017 quadlings will have truly won the Housing Lottery. Yes, the Quad may seem pfar, and the habit of putting a “pf” in pfront of and in the middle of every single word that normally contains an “f” may be annoying at first, but at the end of the day, every Pfohoser knows that Pfoho is a loving, caring home that you can truly count on pfor three wonderpful years. Students are guaranteed singles or enormous suites sometimes even pfeaturing common …
Continue reading Pforzheimer House