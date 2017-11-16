Coalition to release new voter guide for UC election. By MALCOLM REID For the first time in recent memory, a coalition of 28 activist and identity-based student groups released a voter guide for the Undergraduate Council (UC) election that deals with a sweeping selection …
Continue reading A Platform Roadmap
Celebrated at Harvard. By HUNTER RICHARDS Native Americans at Harvard College (NAHC) celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day (IPD) October 9th. Following a public demonstration celebrating indigenous culture, guests were welcomed to join members for a dinner of indigenous food. The event also …
Continue reading Indigenous Peoples’ Day