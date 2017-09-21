Religion among the intelligentsia. By ALAYA AYALA Picture this: You’re sitting in class discussing a novel that you were assigned to read. The conversation is going great, everyone is making great points, and the ideas are flowing. Then someone brings up the moral implications of the novel. Suddenly, the conversation isn’t going as well. Left and right, your peers are stating their opinions, starting off with “well, I’m not religious, but…” or “Well, I am religious, and…” There’s nothing wrong with what is being said, in fact, people are still making good points. The problem is the tension in …
A discussion on the Trump immigration ban. By PULKIT AGARWAL In the backdrop of an extremely strict immigration reform enacted by the White House last week, the JFK Jr. Forum hosted a discussion on Friday, February 3, that brought a diverse range of perspectives on the policy together. The panel comprised David French, a staunch conservative writer for the National Review; Juliette Kayyem, lecturer in international security at Harvard Kennedy School; Gil Kerlikowske, Resident Fellow at the IOP and Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection; Moshik Temkin, professor of History and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School; and, the …
Why social spaces at Harvard can often be inaccessible to practicing Muslim students. College can be a hard place to be religious. For many, it is the first time away from the communities that first bred and sustained their faith. …
Thought you had it bad with the HUDS strike? Think again. As Harvard students confront the lack of food options on campus, they may be confronting first hand what it meant to be a Muslim on campus before 2015. In light of the HUDS strike, students across the campus have raised concerns about about the hygiene, nutritional content and variety of the new dining hall offerings. Yet, Muslim undergraduates before 2015 had to live with such restrictions in Harvard dining halls every single day and meal. Muslims are forbidden from eating non-halal meat. Halal simply means permitted or lawful, and …
