Anonymous or not, I am a statistic. You know me: you see me at study breaks, you sit by me in the dining hall, you work on homework with me. But you don’t know what I haven’t told you, even as many of our peers come forward about their own history with sexual assault.
Readers: Please be aware that the content of this article contains potentially distressing material.
A Harvard poet’s process and passions. By CAROLINE CRONIN Mo K ’18 is a senior at Harvard this year. While working on a thesis in History and Literature and exploring options for possible post-graduate endeavors, Mo is also publishing …
More than what you produce. By ANONYMOUS Standing in an empty kitchen in an apartment in Brookline, my boyfriend and his new roommate talk about their experiences with hospitalization. They swap programs, talk about partial hospitalizations and residential stays. I stay silent. Somehow, despite being actively suicidal several times a week throughout high school and self-harming on and off for six years, I managed to avoid ever being hospitalized. Always stopping on the edge something that would be majorly self-destructive, something that would get noticed. My therapist finally mentioned recently that I probably have Borderline Personality Disorder, confirming …
The Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII), an undergraduate organization that seeks to foster on-campus dialogue about Indian cultural and economic issues, has spearheaded a new photo-campaign that tackles the issue of mental health in India. The campaign asked contributors to pose …
How to combat the autumn blues at Harvard. Autumn sneaks up on students every year. The transition from shopping week to the fifth Monday is as subtle as the changing of the leaves, but the realization can be daunting. One doesn’t quite notice the receding green until the trees are all reds, yellows, and oranges and students don’t fully realize that readings and problem sets mean something until midterms and papers. As the work and extra-curricular commitments pile on, many students succumb to the autumn blues. The stress of work, keeping up with friends, applying for various opportunities, having a …
The Indy goes back to the 1970s to see the creation of a PAF-like program. This week, the Harvard Independent is bringing you an article from our September 17, 1973 issue on Harvard’s changing mental health services. By JAMIE KATZ’74 Harvard students have become much more academically competitive in the last few years. Ordinarily, as pre-med and pre-law students vie for high grades and good recommendations one would expect increasing tension and fragmentation within the student body. Those expectations are in part coming true, but there are tentative signs that students are depressurizing the Harvard years through upperclass advisory programs. All …
A social media campaign for social change. “How was your day?” It’s such a simple question, but sophomore Taylor Ladd saw the importance in asking it. This fall, she launched a social media campaign, called “How was your day, Harvard?” to encourage more people to ask the question. Mental health has recently been at the forefront of issues at Harvard, especially in light of the tragic suicide of sophomore Luke Tang at the beginning of this school year and the recent release of the sexual assault survey results. Whether it’s helping students who are dealing with depression, anxiety, or trauma, …
