By HUNTER RICHARDS What made you feel most welcome to your new house? Adams: “Tutors and faculty deans, in addition to house events” Cabot: “Dean Khurana’s speech on housing day initially (but not that much because I was pretty irritated for …
“I’ll have a look inside your mind and tell you where you belong.” By HUNTER RICHARDS The Quad “My calves? Firm. My community? Strong. My single? Exists. AHHHH” Pfoho Brags nonstop about having two floors for the dining hall Has …
Lowell House pride has soared in recent years, and understandably so: Lowellians have a lot to be proud of. For starters, its location as the central-most River house means everyone is your neighbor and anything or anyone is not far away. Everyone is quick to bring up the close proximity of final clubs, but their presence (which should not be bothersome because you shouldn’t be studying on the weekend anyway) is hardly ever a nuisance. The formidable toll of the bells is much louder and of a much less recognizable tune, but they are but yet another reason to be …
