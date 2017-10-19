Tag: lgbtq

10.19.17, 10.19.2017: Coming Together and Falling Apart, Arts

A Fearless Female and Fragments on the Fringes of Language 

Claire Park

A short feature on America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate and Harvard sophomore, Amanda Gorman.  By CLAIRE PARK    Speaking with exuberant energy and a measured musicality, Amanda Gorman rifles through her latest journal, a treasure trove of what she …

09.28.17: When September Ends, Arts

How to Come out as a Bisexual Lizard Person

Jessica Jin

By JESSICA JIN You’re a straight human. Straight-A, straight Asian, straight hair. You hear people talk about the lesbian in your high school class like they’re whispering through a mosquito screen. “I saw her with her girlfriend at Starbucks,” someone on the other side of the bathroom stall says. “You know she doesn’t even tuck her tail into her skirt? It’s like she wants other people to see.” You are uncomfortable, but only in the way that you feel when you can’t remember something that hasn’t happened yet. You know you like some things about high school—first period Lit class, …

02.02.17: All Things New, News

Harvard Students Respond to Immigration Ban

Aditya Agrawal

An exhaustive snapshot. By ADITYA AGRAWAL On January 26, as President Trump temporarily banned the citizens of seven countries from entering the United States, liberal America galvanized like never before. A “resistance,” in the offing since that fateful night of November 8, 2016, finally found life as individuals across the country organized, protested, sang songs of solidarity and then protested some more. University towns such as Cambridge, M.A., by virtue of their global student bodies, are poised to be amongst the institutions and centers that will be hit hardest by the President’s Executive Order. The Indy provides a snapshot of …

