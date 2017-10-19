By JESSICA JIN You’re a straight human. Straight-A, straight Asian, straight hair. You hear people talk about the lesbian in your high school class like they’re whispering through a mosquito screen. “I saw her with her girlfriend at Starbucks,” someone on the other side of the bathroom stall says. “You know she doesn’t even tuck her tail into her skirt? It’s like she wants other people to see.” You are uncomfortable, but only in the way that you feel when you can’t remember something that hasn’t happened yet. You know you like some things about high school—first period Lit class, …

