A short feature on America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate and Harvard sophomore, Amanda Gorman. By CLAIRE PARK Speaking with exuberant energy and a measured musicality, Amanda Gorman rifles through her latest journal, a treasure trove of what she …
Thoughts on Coming Out Day. By HUNTER RICHARDS There is an irony in Coming Out Day being within the same month as Halloween. Just when you start thinking about what costumes you could pull off, you’re reminded of the …
Some awkward coming out moments. By ALAYA AYALA The first time I came out of the closet, I tripped and landed on my face. That moment has crystallized in my mind. I see it through cracked rose-colored glasses. Bittersweet …
By JESSICA JIN You’re a straight human. Straight-A, straight Asian, straight hair. You hear people talk about the lesbian in your high school class like they’re whispering through a mosquito screen. “I saw her with her girlfriend at Starbucks,” someone on the other side of the bathroom stall says. “You know she doesn’t even tuck her tail into her skirt? It’s like she wants other people to see.” You are uncomfortable, but only in the way that you feel when you can’t remember something that hasn’t happened yet. You know you like some things about high school—first period Lit class, …
An exhaustive snapshot. By ADITYA AGRAWAL On January 26, as President Trump temporarily banned the citizens of seven countries from entering the United States, liberal America galvanized like never before. A “resistance,” in the offing since that fateful night of November 8, 2016, finally found life as individuals across the country organized, protested, sang songs of solidarity and then protested some more. University towns such as Cambridge, M.A., by virtue of their global student bodies, are poised to be amongst the institutions and centers that will be hit hardest by the President’s Executive Order. The Indy provides a snapshot of …
Tattoos, piercings, hair, and queer presentation. Gaydar—a fun portmanteau for some, a way to enact and affirm stereotypes of LGBTQ+ people for others. But for those in the queer community, signaling—what some might call gaydar—is a valuable tool for finding …
New policy announcement sparks criticism. This past week, Harvard College Queer Students and Allies (QSA) met for elections and engaged in a conversation about the organization’s …
