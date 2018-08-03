Statistics based on College responses. By HUNTER RICHARDS The Harvard Independent introduced the first Indy Housing Day Survey and received 253 responses from undergraduates eager to share insight into their blocking and residential experiences. The highest percentage of responses from …
“I’ll have a look inside your mind and tell you where you belong.” By HUNTER RICHARDS The Quad “My calves? Firm. My community? Strong. My single? Exists. AHHHH” Pfoho Brags nonstop about having two floors for the dining hall Has …
New Freshman Class, Same Old Stereotypes By JAYCEE YEGHER and ALAYA AYALA With the beginning of Spring Term came Blocking Fever™. Everywhere you looked there were frantic freshmen trying to figure out who they would be living with for the rest of their Harvard lives. The stress of it all was overwhelming, but there was hope for all of us. We all went through a blocking group or five over the course of the second semester, but settled down somewhere tolerable at least. Perhaps you landed your dream blocking group, or maybe you or a loved one ended up like …
By HUNTER RICHARDS Blocking groups in the week before Housing Day can feel more competitive than the application process to Harvard. There’s always a blocking group with an acceptance rate lower than Harvard’s. Whether your blocking group is configured like …
The stress of midterms and blocking can’t keep freshmen down. Housing Day once seemed impossibly far out of reach. A couple months ago, when blocking groups were both a distant concern and a nagging thought on many minds, the festivities …
Start praying now. Imagine you have the power to make your peers cry on the spot. You open the door, try as hard as you can to instill excitement in others, yet only witness tears and cries of desperation. “This can’t be happening!” “No go away!” Now imagine causing this torture to others throughout Housing Day. It is as though you are a demon, a disease-infested beast, whom no one desires to greet. This is what it must feel like to be from the Quad dorms when you tell freshmen that they will be living with you next year. Although …
History: Quincy House officially opened in 1959 and is one of the nine river houses. It is named after Josiah Quincy III, who was the President of Harvard from 1829 to 1845. Its official colors are red, gold, and black and its mascot is the penguin. Lee Gehrke and Deborah Gehrke are the current House Masters. Lee Gehrke is a professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at Harvard Medical School. Famous alumni of the house include Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Douglas Feith, and Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. The Upside: 1) Location, Location, Location Though …
New housing makes Dunster swing prime real estate for next year. On Friday, February 14, 2014, Dunster House tore out the hearts of the sophomores that will be living in their loving Moose community next year. It is common knowledge that Harvard’s oldest upper-classman house is undergoing renovations next year — something that many acknowledge is necessary for the rickety old building that’s insides look more outdated than the Harvard Hall classrooms that still have desks for those from the 17th century. The prospect of swing housing is incredibly alluring for a Dunsterite. With a very small amount of great …
BY THEODORA K POWERS The hardships and benefits of alternative college housing So much attention is focused on the lives of Harvard students living within the boundaries and “safe houses” of Harvard campus. Their day-to-day struggles revolve around their studies, social life, and sleep: they can only pick two to focus on for their remaining years of study. On-campus residency is convenient and full of benefits; the school provides room and board, and the houses catalyze social interaction. There are friends and nemeses on every floor and a strong community for support and communication. Outside of the houses, but still …
