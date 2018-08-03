By HUNTER RICHARDS What made you feel most welcome to your new house? Adams: “Tutors and faculty deans, in addition to house events” Cabot: “Dean Khurana’s speech on housing day initially (but not that much because I was pretty irritated for …
Continue reading Upperclassmen: A Reflection
Statistics based on College responses. By HUNTER RICHARDS The Harvard Independent introduced the first Indy Housing Day Survey and received 253 responses from undergraduates eager to share insight into their blocking and residential experiences. The highest percentage of responses from …
Continue reading Housing Survey
What freshmen have heard about blocking… By HUNTER RICHARDS For the amount of “x-person blocking groups of x-type people who study x and do x as an extracurricular” responses, it seems apparent that the rumors themselves are pretty subjective. Here …
Continue reading Rumors
“I’ll have a look inside your mind and tell you where you belong.” By HUNTER RICHARDS The Quad “My calves? Firm. My community? Strong. My single? Exists. AHHHH” Pfoho Brags nonstop about having two floors for the dining hall Has …
Continue reading Housing Sorts
New Freshman Class, Same Old Stereotypes By JAYCEE YEGHER and ALAYA AYALA With the beginning of Spring Term came Blocking Fever™. Everywhere you looked there were frantic freshmen trying to figure out who they would be living with for the rest of their Harvard lives. The stress of it all was overwhelming, but there was hope for all of us. We all went through a blocking group or five over the course of the second semester, but settled down somewhere tolerable at least. Perhaps you landed your dream blocking group, or maybe you or a loved one ended up like …
Continue reading 10 Blocking Group Stereotypes You’ve Probably Encountered This Spring
A Quick Account of Why Harvard Is So Much Weirder Than Other Ivy League Schools By ALAYA AYALA With Housing Day approaching, and the simultaneously stressful and exciting weeks or months before it, comes a sense of anticipation…and confusion. There …
Continue reading Harvard’s Housing History
Take the 2018 Harvard Independent Housing Day Survey! With the great success of the annual Sex Issue, The Harvard Independent expanded its coverage of campus life for students with the introduction of the Counter Culture Issue and Survey in 2016. …
Continue reading 2018 Harvard Independent Housing Day Survey
By HUNTER RICHARDS Blocking groups in the week before Housing Day can feel more competitive than the application process to Harvard. There’s always a blocking group with an acceptance rate lower than Harvard’s. Whether your blocking group is configured like …
Continue reading BLOKT
The stress of midterms and blocking can’t keep freshmen down. Housing Day once seemed impossibly far out of reach. A couple months ago, when blocking groups were both a distant concern and a nagging thought on many minds, the festivities …
Continue reading Yardlings on Housing Day
A sorting quiz. Harvard students are control freaks, so imagine how hard they must be vibrating knowing they have no say in what residential community they get placed into? You may not have any power over whether you can hope for a single your sophomore year or whether you need to reallocate your budget from Domino’s to mouse traps, but neither do we! In spirit of saying things that have absolutely no meaning, much like when the administration starts making committees instead of moving forward with any actions, the Independent has come up with a Housing Day quiz to help …
Continue reading Housing Daze
The Indy tries its hand at some housing lottery magic. Housing letters may have gone out today, but in between dorm storms, celebrating (or commiserating) with your blockmates, and another year of new House bonding, you may have had a fleeting …
Continue reading What Neighborhood Do You Truly Belong In?
House spirit is synonymous with Winthrop, as they have won the Straus Cup more than any other House in history. If you are varsity athlete, the proximity to both the boathouses and the athletic facilities across the river is a definite plus. Winthrop can claim a few of the most beautiful courtyards on campus, which serve as comfortable nooks for students seeking some fresh air and riverside views. Another favorite place for Winthrop residents to hang out is the dining hall, the divided structure allowing for both social interaction and (semi)focused study. While the rooming situation in Winthrop leaves something …
Continue reading Winthrop House
The Definitive Ranking of Harvard’s Houses by Athletics Every year, each one of the Harvard’s houses vie for every freshman’s love and affection through various bouts of smack-talk and over-the-top housing day videos. But what happens when that smack-talk has to stand up to the results on the field, court, or pool? Some houses easily rise to the occasion and best their counterparts in varsity or intramural sporting excursions. Other houses boast amazing gym and wellness facilities that promote athletic excellence amongst all members of the house. This year, the Harvard Independent sports staff decided to analyze every aspect of …
Continue reading House of Jocks
Pfortunate pfreshmen placed in Pfoho should shed tears of happiness this Housing Day Thursday. These lucky future Class of 2017 quadlings will have truly won the Housing Lottery. Yes, the Quad may seem pfar, and the habit of putting a “pf” in pfront of and in the middle of every single word that normally contains an “f” may be annoying at first, but at the end of the day, every Pfohoser knows that Pfoho is a loving, caring home that you can truly count on pfor three wonderpful years. Students are guaranteed singles or enormous suites sometimes even pfeaturing common …
Continue reading Pforzheimer House
Lowell House pride has soared in recent years, and understandably so: Lowellians have a lot to be proud of. For starters, its location as the central-most River house means everyone is your neighbor and anything or anyone is not far away. Everyone is quick to bring up the close proximity of final clubs, but their presence (which should not be bothersome because you shouldn’t be studying on the weekend anyway) is hardly ever a nuisance. The formidable toll of the bells is much louder and of a much less recognizable tune, but they are but yet another reason to be …
Continue reading Lowell House