A Quick Account of Why Harvard Is So Much Weirder Than Other Ivy League Schools By ALAYA AYALA With Housing Day approaching, and the simultaneously stressful and exciting weeks or months before it, comes a sense of anticipation…and confusion. There …
Continue reading Harvard’s Housing History
Take the 2018 Harvard Independent Housing Day Survey! With the great success of the annual Sex Issue, The Harvard Independent expanded its coverage of campus life for students with the introduction of the Counter Culture Issue and Survey in 2016. …
Continue reading 2018 Harvard Independent Housing Day Survey