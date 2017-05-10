(*: Must Go/Recommended) 9 Tastes 50 JFK Street (across from the Kennedy School) | www.9taste.com 9 Tastes is a great Thai restaurant, tucked in the basement of a building on JFK. It’s well-priced for what you get ($7.95 Pad Thai). Go with friends or a date, but expect it to get loud and busy, especially on weekend nights. It won Best of Boston award from Boston magazine 2007 for Best Neighborhood Takeout in Harvard Square. Arrow Street Crepes * 1154 Massachusetts Avenue | www.arrowstreetcreperie.com Arrow Street Crepes makes delicious crepes, both savory (meat, veggies, and cheese; also vegetarian) and sweet …

