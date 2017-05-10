Tag: Harvard Square

10.05.17, 10.05.2017: the Oktoberfest issue, News, UncategorizedLeave a comment

My Oompah on Oktoberfest Activities 

Claire Park

A sampling of Cambridge’s Oktoberfest festivities.  By CLAIRE PARK  Oktoberfest officially starts when the lord mayor taps the first keg and announces, “O’ zapft is!” or “It’s tapped!” So how will you celebrate Oktoberfest?  Spectating while you’re out and about in the Square:  …

Continue reading My Oompah on Oktoberfest Activities 

ArtsLeave a comment

Food Finder: The Guide to Eating and Dining in Harvard Square

Susan Zhu

(*: Must Go/Recommended) 9 Tastes 50 JFK Street (across from the Kennedy School) | www.9taste.com 9 Tastes is a great Thai restaurant, tucked in the basement of a building on JFK. It’s well-priced for what you get ($7.95 Pad Thai). Go with friends or a date, but expect it to get loud and busy, especially on weekend nights. It won Best of Boston award from Boston magazine 2007 for Best Neighborhood Takeout in Harvard Square. Arrow Street Crepes * 1154 Massachusetts Avenue | www.arrowstreetcreperie.com Arrow Street Crepes makes delicious crepes, both savory (meat, veggies, and cheese; also vegetarian) and sweet …

Continue reading Food Finder: The Guide to Eating and Dining in Harvard Square