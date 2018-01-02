By DANIEL UM This spring semester, the Harvard Innovation Lab (i-lab) received a record number of applicants, from over 450 startups, for its Venture Incubation Program (VIP) and President’s Innovation Challenge (PIC). This number of applications received was 200 more than expected by the i-lab staff and marked the first year that the VIP and PIC semifinalist applications were combined into one. The increased quantity of applications could have resulted from the new and enticing two-for-one application, the growing prestige of the competition, or simply due to the burgeoning entrepreneurship culture at Harvard. With record-breaking application numbers, the task was …

