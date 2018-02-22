Workers and students protest after UHS employee complains of harassment and is terminated By SEGAN HELLE Students and union members protested in front of the Smith Campus Center on February 15 in response to the termination of former University Health Services (UHS) employee Mayli Shing. Shing has brought allegations of discrimination and unjust termination against the University, believing that she was taken off of payroll in retaliation for complaints she filed against her former supervisor. Protestors are urging Harvard administration to rehire Shing immediately. “The picket we did yesterday was one of the biggest ones we’ve ever been …

