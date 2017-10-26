Halloween celebrations. By KELSEY O’CONNOR Like most people I know, my birthday is in October. I’ve always loved having a fall birthday. It falls right in the middle of the the time between summer and Christmas, so it’s something to look forward to in the middle of a long stretch of work and being busy. It’s on a long weekend, so there’s usually an extra day off. The leaves are changing, the weather is nice, and the possibilities for celebration are endless. Growing up, I celebrated my birthday with Halloween. Because I am born in the first half …
Continue reading Ghosts of Birthdays Past
By HUNTER RICHARDS Aries Try getting to class on time this week. Honestly, just go to class at all this week. At least the classes that don’t have recorded lectures because you didn’t plan that far ahead but you …
Continue reading Horror-scopes!
Navigating Harvard’s campus during Halloween amidst cultural appropriation. By HUNTER RICHARDS “I wish I had just gotten one of the easy costumes – like Native American!” Hearing friends discuss the costumes they were assigned to wear to Halloween events …
Continue reading Inappropriate Appropriation
As Halloween and the World Series overlap, curses unfold. While the World Series matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians is only one game old, it feels decades in the making. The two ballclubs hold the two longest championship droughts in baseball, as the Tribe’s last banner came in 1948, and the Northsiders last won it all in 1908. With Halloween just around the corner, and one team’s run of futility guaranteed to end this fall, the Independent investigates each team’s alleged curses, that we might better know the source of the fan bases’ suffering. Chicago Cubs: Curse …
Continue reading Spooky Sports
A Harvardian take on some costume classics. Do not blame yourself for not realizing Halloween is only a few days away, considering you had to ask for an extension on a paper and slept through your midterm already this semester. With all your assignments, extracurriculars, and applications, it is easy to forget that the rest of the world continues to exist outside of the Harvard bubble. Have no fear (save that for the actual day!), the Indy has you covered with some easy and relatable costumes: Ghost No, not like the “Boo, look at this sheet that I bought solely …
Continue reading Hallo-winning!