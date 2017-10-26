Tag: halloween

10.26.17, 10.26.2017: The Halloween Issue

Ghosts of Birthdays Past 

Kelsey O'Connor

Halloween celebrations.   By KELSEY O’CONNOR      Like most people I know, my birthday is in October. I’ve always loved having a fall birthday. It falls right in the middle of the the time between summer and Christmas, so it’s something to look forward to in the middle of a long stretch of work and being busy. It’s on a long weekend, so there’s usually an extra day off. The leaves are changing, the weather is nice, and the possibilities for celebration are endless.  Growing up, I celebrated my birthday with Halloween. Because I am born in the first half …

10.27.16: The Halloween Issue

Spooky Sports

Devon Higham

As Halloween and the World Series overlap, curses unfold. While the World Series matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians is only one game old, it feels decades in the making. The two ballclubs hold the two longest championship droughts in baseball, as the Tribe’s last banner came in 1948, and the Northsiders last won it all in 1908. With Halloween just around the corner, and one team’s run of futility guaranteed to end this fall, the Independent investigates each team’s alleged curses, that we might better know the source of the fan bases’ suffering. Chicago Cubs: Curse …

10.27.16: The Halloween Issue

Hallo-winning!

Hunter Richards

A Harvardian take on some costume classics. Do not blame yourself for not realizing Halloween is only a few days away, considering you had to ask for an extension on a paper and slept through your midterm already this semester. With all your assignments, extracurriculars, and applications, it is easy to forget that the rest of the world continues to exist outside of the Harvard bubble. Have no fear (save that for the actual day!), the Indy has you covered with some easy and relatable costumes: Ghost No, not like the “Boo, look at this sheet that I bought solely …

