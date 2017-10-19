Tag: gender

10.19.17, 10.19.2017: Coming Together and Falling Apart

Engi-Queering: To Be SEAS but Not Heard 

Hunter Richards

By HUNTER RICHARDS    Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …

02.16.17: The Matchups Issue

“By the way, it’s They/Them/Theirs”

Darius Johnson

By DARIUS JOHNSON Parentheses: “a word, clause, or sentence inserted as an afterthought into a passage that is grammatically complete without it” i looked at my body and asked it what it needed to be complete— and it sighed … a heavy ,wheezing  sigh… bereft of comfort and bereft of hope, a sigh like someone carrying too much. like an expectation… or a dick— or a dick that comes with expectations. a sigh like stuck, sigh sticky air thick with a masculinity i don’t understand – a voice not fond of deepness a hand too fond of softness it sighed …



Down With The Norms

Aditya Agrawal

Goldman Rightly Punished for WECode Support My Facebook feed was recently swamped by a sea of posts assailing a New York Times’ article that questioned the motivations behind Goldman Sachs handing out mirrors and nail files at WeCode (Women Engineers Code) Conference, 2014 organized at Harvard. The overarching argument that resonated across board focused on the NYT choice of highlighting seemingly insignificant details over the groundbreaking initiative itself that WeCode itself represented. To quote a Crimson article, NYT “ overlooked the company’s generosity and commitment to the noble goal of encouraging women in computer science.” The same editorial questioned the …

