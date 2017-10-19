By DARIUS JOHNSON Parentheses: “a word, clause, or sentence inserted as an afterthought into a passage that is grammatically complete without it” i looked at my body and asked it what it needed to be complete— and it sighed … a heavy ,wheezing sigh… bereft of comfort and bereft of hope, a sigh like someone carrying too much. like an expectation… or a dick— or a dick that comes with expectations. a sigh like stuck, sigh sticky air thick with a masculinity i don’t understand – a voice not fond of deepness a hand too fond of softness it sighed …

