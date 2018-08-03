Tag: freshman

03.31.2016: Spring is Sure to Follow, NewsLeave a comment

Concentration Conversations

Audrey Effenberger

Freshmen and faculty go through Advising Fortnight.     Despite the last snow on the first day of the season, it seems that all of the traditional signs of spring have finally arrived. Daffodils and other early bloomers can be spotted around the campus. Allergies have returned, if measured by the trumpeting of a thousand noses and the sprouting of HUHS flyers in the dining hall. Changing wardrobes are heavily supplemented by pajamas worn to Lamont as the second wave of midterms and papers arrives. Finally, of course, Advising Fortnight has begun. Whereas the fall was heralded with sophomore concentration …

09.24.15: Falling Into Place, Forum2 Comments

The New Indian Freshman in Town 

Pulkit Agarwal

The Indy explores what it’s like to shake off nerves at Harvard.  It goes without saying that walking through the hallowed halls of a university that embodies a legacy as grand and far-reaching as Harvard can be daunting for a student hailing from a small suburban town in India. But my first few weeks on campus have also made me realize that there is more to this place that can be intimidating than the pre-colonial architecture, an almost-aggressively brilliant student body, and professors whose names are painted in revering terms on the walls of their respective fields of study. These, …

