Sharing more burden than turkey and gravy this holiday season. By HUNTER RICHARDS Watching friends rush from their classes to make it on time for their flights home on Tuesday can be stressful for many students who aren’t able …
Continue reading Breaking with Thanksgiving
By HUNTER RICHARDS Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …
Continue reading Engi-Queering: To Be SEAS but Not Heard