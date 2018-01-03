And Summer Bridge Programs. By HUNTER RICHARDS As a first generation student, pre-orientation programs didn’t quite make sense to me. I was attracted to Dorm Crew, which offered me a way to make quite a bit of money before the semester started. Being low-income, I worried about being able to do the same things I heard my roommates were interested in doing. Before I had even gotten to campus, I already had to decline my roommate’s invitation to a concert because I couldn’t afford the tickets. I could only imagine what else I would have to turn down, even …

