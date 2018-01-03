I can’t fuck up. Limited time. Limited resources. Limited energy. I can’t afford to fuck up. By HUNTER RICHARDS I don’t want to generalize; I’m sure that this is a common sentiment among Harvard students. However, my incessant need to …
Sharing more burden than turkey and gravy this holiday season. By HUNTER RICHARDS Watching friends rush from their classes to make it on time for their flights home on Tuesday can be stressful for many students who aren’t able …
Tell Me More’s latest! By KELSEY O’CONNOR AND MARISSA GARCIA This season on Tell Me More, we are asking undergrads about their childhood dreams: When you were five years old, what did you want to be when you grew up? This …
And Summer Bridge Programs. By HUNTER RICHARDS As a first generation student, pre-orientation programs didn’t quite make sense to me. I was attracted to Dorm Crew, which offered me a way to make quite a bit of money before the semester started. Being low-income, I worried about being able to do the same things I heard my roommates were interested in doing. Before I had even gotten to campus, I already had to decline my roommate’s invitation to a concert because I couldn’t afford the tickets. I could only imagine what else I would have to turn down, even …
