BY SEAN FRAZZETTE Why I decided to change my concentration. Coming into college — actually, since freshman year of high school, I would say — I knew that I would be an English major. Every year of high school, all of my science and social studies courses seemed to be thrown into the backseat when it came to work. I obsessed over every book I read, every short story I perused, every play I flipped through. I honestly only disliked two books over the course of my high school English classes: The Road by Corman McCarthy and Tracks by Louise …

