This portrait was part of an assignment from my freshman year of high school in which we were asked to create a series of expressive charcoal portraits tying together any work of our choosing from our English and Philosophy classes. …
Continue reading “The Letter” by Grace Matthews
Indy alumna Weike Wang on her forked career path and new novel. By CAROLINE CRONIN Dr. Weike Wang admits that everyone imagines someday writing and publishing a novel. She, however, never expected that she would be doing just that. The Indy alumna and graduate of the class …
Continue reading Chemistry
BY SEAN FRAZZETTE Why I decided to change my concentration. Coming into college — actually, since freshman year of high school, I would say — I knew that I would be an English major. Every year of high school, all of my science and social studies courses seemed to be thrown into the backseat when it came to work. I obsessed over every book I read, every short story I perused, every play I flipped through. I honestly only disliked two books over the course of my high school English classes: The Road by Corman McCarthy and Tracks by Louise …
Continue reading Shifting Gears