Tag: engineering

10.19.17, 10.19.2017: Coming Together and Falling Apart, Columns, Engi-Queering: the SWUG Chronicles, ForumLeave a comment

Engi-Queering: To Be SEAS but Not Heard 

Hunter Richards

By HUNTER RICHARDS    Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …

Continue reading Engi-Queering: To Be SEAS but Not Heard 

09.21.17, 09.21.2017: The Equinox Issue, Columns, Engi-Queering: the SWUG Chronicles, ForumLeave a comment

Engi-Queering: the SWUG Chronicles

Hunter Richards

Volume 1: S.O.S. (“Suffering of Seniors”) By HUNTER RICHARDS By senior year, I’m retired from my wild days. Or, more accurately, I’m just plain tired. I’ve finally grown into the title “SWUG,” or “Senior Washed-Up Girl,” and it fits better …

Continue reading Engi-Queering: the SWUG Chronicles