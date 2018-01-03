I can’t fuck up. Limited time. Limited resources. Limited energy. I can’t afford to fuck up. By HUNTER RICHARDS I don’t want to generalize; I’m sure that this is a common sentiment among Harvard students. However, my incessant need to …
By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s all fun and games until you’re covered in clay dust, crusting up, walking 2 miles home from the ceramic studio after 3 hours working on your thesis. “I’m crusty,” I repeat into my phone, …
Breaking my mother’s heart only cost $120 but was still much cheaper than therapy. By HUNTER RICHARDS The old saying goes, “Sticks and stones will break your bones, but words inked into your skin breaks-your-mother’s-heart-honestly-how-could-you-do-this-to-your-family.” You can try to keep that …
By HUNTER RICHARDS Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …
Volume 1: S.O.S. (“Suffering of Seniors”) By HUNTER RICHARDS By senior year, I’m retired from my wild days. Or, more accurately, I’m just plain tired. I’ve finally grown into the title “SWUG,” or “Senior Washed-Up Girl,” and it fits better …
