Reflecting on the 2018 Cambridge Women’s March. By ALAYA AYALA Okay, so maybe the only marching I really did during this Women’s March was from my dorm room to Cambridge Common to listen to the speakers, and maybe whilst listening …
Continue reading A March to Remember
Next Customer Please, a Harvard-Radcliffe Dramatic Club play, premieres and invites you to be a member of its first audience. By MARISSA GARCIA There is something inexplicable about witnessing a show that is on the precipice of premiere. There is …
Continue reading To Be a Pioneer