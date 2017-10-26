Heavyweight Women’s Team wins first place. BY TUSHAR DWIVEDI The Head of the Charles is oftentimes an opportunity for Harvard students to simply get away and enjoy a break from the swath of midterms, seemingly pouring in one after …
Continue reading Taking the Charles by the Head
Rowing on the Charles. By ABIGAIL KOERNER I want to remember this moment forever: the sun setting over water like melting icecream dripping down the side of the perfect cone. It is so sweet to be here as the wind blows through the tiny …
Continue reading Degrees of Perfection