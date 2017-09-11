EngiQueering: THES-IS THE END!
By HUNTER RICHARDS It’s all fun and games until you’re covered in clay dust, crusting up, walking 2 miles home from the ceramic studio after 3 hours working on your thesis. “I’m crusty,” I repeat into my phone, …
Just in case you’re still not sure what to declare… By HUNTER RICHARDS Aries: VES. The trash piling up in the corner of your room? Art. Sleeping through morning lecture for a Gen Ed? Art. Dropping out? Art. …
By HUNTER RICHARDS Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …
Freshmen and faculty go through Advising Fortnight. Despite the last snow on the first day of the season, it seems that all of the traditional signs of spring have finally arrived. Daffodils and other early bloomers can be spotted around the campus. Allergies have returned, if measured by the trumpeting of a thousand noses and the sprouting of HUHS flyers in the dining hall. Changing wardrobes are heavily supplemented by pajamas worn to Lamont as the second wave of midterms and papers arrives. Finally, of course, Advising Fortnight has begun. Whereas the fall was heralded with sophomore concentration …