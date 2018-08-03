By HUNTER RICHARDS What made you feel most welcome to your new house? Adams: “Tutors and faculty deans, in addition to house events” Cabot: “Dean Khurana’s speech on housing day initially (but not that much because I was pretty irritated for …
Statistics based on College responses. By HUNTER RICHARDS The Harvard Independent introduced the first Indy Housing Day Survey and received 253 responses from undergraduates eager to share insight into their blocking and residential experiences. The highest percentage of responses from …
What freshmen have heard about blocking… By HUNTER RICHARDS For the amount of “x-person blocking groups of x-type people who study x and do x as an extracurricular” responses, it seems apparent that the rumors themselves are pretty subjective. Here …
“I’ll have a look inside your mind and tell you where you belong.” By HUNTER RICHARDS The Quad “My calves? Firm. My community? Strong. My single? Exists. AHHHH” Pfoho Brags nonstop about having two floors for the dining hall Has …
New Freshman Class, Same Old Stereotypes By JAYCEE YEGHER and ALAYA AYALA With the beginning of Spring Term came Blocking Fever™. Everywhere you looked there were frantic freshmen trying to figure out who they would be living with for the rest of their Harvard lives. The stress of it all was overwhelming, but there was hope for all of us. We all went through a blocking group or five over the course of the second semester, but settled down somewhere tolerable at least. Perhaps you landed your dream blocking group, or maybe you or a loved one ended up like …
A Quick Account of Why Harvard Is So Much Weirder Than Other Ivy League Schools By ALAYA AYALA With Housing Day approaching, and the simultaneously stressful and exciting weeks or months before it, comes a sense of anticipation…and confusion. There …
Take the 2018 Harvard Independent Housing Day Survey! With the great success of the annual Sex Issue, The Harvard Independent expanded its coverage of campus life for students with the introduction of the Counter Culture Issue and Survey in 2016. …
By HUNTER RICHARDS Blocking groups in the week before Housing Day can feel more competitive than the application process to Harvard. There’s always a blocking group with an acceptance rate lower than Harvard’s. Whether your blocking group is configured like …
The stress of midterms and blocking can’t keep freshmen down. Housing Day once seemed impossibly far out of reach. A couple months ago, when blocking groups were both a distant concern and a nagging thought on many minds, the festivities …
