Work of the Week By ABIGAIL KOERNER Lucy Devine is not your average History and Literature concentrator. After class, she can be found on the streets of Cambridge and beyond, photographing anything and everything. In viewing her work, it is critical to note that Lucy only ever takes the same photo once. She chooses to use film over a digital camera because of the intrigue that each unique photo she takes creates. “I can’t see the photos I take when I’m taking them, and I get the film developed a week to a month later. I’m always surprised to …
A Harvard poet’s process and passions. By CAROLINE CRONIN Mo K ’18 is a senior at Harvard this year. While working on a thesis in History and Literature and exploring options for possible post-graduate endeavors, Mo is also publishing …
An interview with Liz Powers ‘10, co-founder of ArtLifting. Homelessness is not a very happy subject. The reality is that over seven thousand people in Boston – one in a hundred of the city’s population – lack stable housing and live in shelters or on the streets, according to the Boston Public Health Commission’s Annual Homeless Census. And that number is rising. From 2014 to 2015, the homeless population rose by five percent. In that same time, the number of families experiencing homelessness increased by 25%. These, and other sobering statistics, illustrate the depressing realities of the problem. However, there …
BY SARAH ROSENTHAL A look at the line across which art becomes destructive. I’ve been thinking lately about making an ethical stock portfolio. I suppose it’s hypocritical, and even slightly irrational for me to use Apple products and Facebook but feel uneasy investing money in them. I don’t want to let shady experiments on users, or uncomfortable privacy policies, or disturbing labor practices slip into the shadows as I sit at my desk procrastinating and feeling thankful for blue-shirted “geniuses.” But it can happen. And as I worry about whether I’m an ethical consumer of products, I become increasingly aware …
