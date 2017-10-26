BY CHRISTINE WOLFE Some advice from a senior. I’ve finally realized that, as a senior, I’m about to leave Harvard. I find the thought of exit very liberating — Harvard has not been an easy place for me. I’m ready to move on. But Harvard has been my home for the last four years. To leave without intention to return is to break with a place and a community that has changed me. I don’t want to take advantage of what I’ve been given here. Nor do I want to forget what I’ve learned from having things taken away. And …

Continue reading Parting Words