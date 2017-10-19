A short feature on America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate and Harvard sophomore, Amanda Gorman. By CLAIRE PARK Speaking with exuberant energy and a measured musicality, Amanda Gorman rifles through her latest journal, a treasure trove of what she …
Continue reading A Fearless Female and Fragments on the Fringes of Language
The changing goals of advocacy. The liberal cause has advocated a variety of policies in the past century. These have been consistent neither across regions, nor through time. But hardly ever before has it seemed so pressing a challenge to reorient liberal advocacy for the greater good than it does across much of the West today. A series of challenges paved the way for a breakdown in global governance through 2016: turmoil in the Middle East continually pushing refugees out of the region and into Europe; UK’s vote to leave the European Union amidst chaotic domestic polarization; and, perhaps most …
Continue reading Reorienting Liberalism
Harvard urged to take responsibility as a political actor. By HUNTER RICHARDS With the 2016 election and changing of power, Harvard students called on their university to provide support in resisting potential policies that would hold negative consequences on a larger scale. While student groups of all kinds have been taking cause to heart on the political front for years, the University has typically chosen to refrain from being a political actor. However, as one of the most prominent and powerful institutions, Harvard has social and political power and influence that cannot be ignored. Immigration Only recently have community members …
Continue reading Act Like It