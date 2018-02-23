Take the 2018 Harvard Independent Housing Day Survey! With the great success of the annual Sex Issue, The Harvard Independent expanded its coverage of campus life for students with the introduction of the Counter Culture Issue and Survey in 2016. …
This portrait was part of an assignment from my freshman year of high school in which we were asked to create a series of expressive charcoal portraits tying together any work of our choosing from our English and Philosophy classes. …
Season Three of the Tell Me More podcast explores how Coming Home differs amongst Harvard undergraduates. By MARISSA GARCIA Hostility toward camera flash is a defense mechanism quickly developed by Harvard students. In order to hasten to class in …
2018 Conference celebrates service and Kristen Clarke ’97. By CAROLINE CRONIN The 2018 Public Interest Conference was held this past Saturday in the Science Center Lecture Hall B. The event this year was sponsored by prominent campus groups such as …
Following the announcement of Dean Dingman’s retirement, a reflection on his career and work at Harvard. By HUNTER RICHARDS At the end of the 2017-2018 academic year, Tom Dingman will step down as Dean of Freshmen. According to a …
A sampling of Cambridge’s Oktoberfest festivities. By CLAIRE PARK Oktoberfest officially starts when the lord mayor taps the first keg and announces, “O’ zapft is!” or “It’s tapped!” So how will you celebrate Oktoberfest? Spectating while you’re out and about in the Square: …
Men’s Water Polo Bruno Classic By TUSHAR DWIVEDI “This weekend our program will donate $5 for each goal that we score in our 4 games to Harvey Relief!” -Harvard Water Polo The Tweet was a statement to the …
The Harvard Independent has finished reviewing survey responses, compiling sexy submissions, and created the graphics about what gets you going. Pick up your copy today, or download the full issue here if you just can’t wait… 04.20.17_final
IOP forums in context. By PULKIT AGARWAL In light of recent events across the political world—through a series of upheavals that started with Brexit and culminated in the election of President Trump last November—there has been a substantial decline in …
Performers we don’t have to wait for. By HUNTER RICHARDS There’s only a little over a week left until Yardfest, but the College Events Board has yet to announce who will be performing. We haven’t felt this played since …
Crimson Hockey reinvigorated despite final loss. By TUSHAR DWIVEDI Recently, my hometown of Chicago has been abuzz in the world of hockey. With the rise and prominence of the Blackhawks, a new pride has enveloped the city that not just complements, but often overrides the typical baseball, basketball, and football interests. However, while I have not been to United Center, Chicago’s prime hockey and basketball stadium, in almost a year, the Harvard’s men’s ice hockey team just returned from their visit. This visit, however, was far beyond the ordinary. The team was representing Harvard in the Frozen Four for …
An afternoon with Drew Faust. By CAROLINE CRONIN & PULKIT AGARWAL The Inclusion and Belonging Task Force at Harvard has been met with a variety of reactions this year. Its origins are muddied by the ongoing debate on administration enforced sanctions relating to single gender social organizations and the perceived hypocrisy of many of the University’s actions. However, on Wednesday April 5, University President Drew Faust held a 3 hour-long event in Sanders Theater to expound on the ideals and aims of the Task Force. Since the Task Force’s creation by Faust in September 2016, it has been operating …
The Indy takes a look at recent developments in the political landscape. For many traditional inhabitants of Washington, which voted overwhelmingly against President Trump in November, uncertainty has characterized much of the recent transition in the White House. Last Friday at noon, some of this uncertainty was resolved as the new President was finally inaugurated after two months of intense speculation about the acceptability of his cabinet and legitimacy of the election result. It makes sense, therefore, to summarize some of the key tussles that the executive encountered in what appeared to be an unprecedentedly complicated transition. At the very …
The Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII), an undergraduate organization that seeks to foster on-campus dialogue about Indian cultural and economic issues, has spearheaded a new photo-campaign that tackles the issue of mental health in India. The campaign asked contributors to pose …
Freshman perspectives. By TUSHAR DWIVEDI Harvard-Yale weekend: The scores of the last 9 years, the confidence that rocks Harvard, and the passion with which we support our team; within just months of being here, freshman have been swept up …
