By JASPER FU Yale entered the 2018 Women’s Ivy League Championship as the defending champions, but it would be Harvard’s team that would carry the title this time around in a runaway victory. Even as the first day came to a close, Harvard’s stellar performance was indicative, as the team tied with Yale to take first in the Ivy League, with 118 points, as compared to runner-up Princeton’s 112. Yale took the 200 yard medley relay, clearing 1:37.30 in a two second lead over Harvard’s 1:39.20 (both setting pool and respective school records), but Harvard claimed the medal in the …
Club sports storage space in QRAC squash court. By JILLY CRONIN Perhaps one of the best parts of attending Harvard is the opportunity for increased experience in cool and unusual activities. Physical activities, also known as sports, definitely qualify as some such activities. The college often boasts that over 80% of the undergraduate student population participates in some form of athletic involvement. A large portion of that percentage consists of members of one or more of the 42 Division I intercollegiate varsity teams. The rest of that percentage consists of members of one of the many and diverse club sports …
Harvard loses to BU in first game of Beanpot. By JASPER FU The 2018 Beanpot Hockey Tournament, hosted at Boston’s TD Garden came hot on the heels of the Super Bowl LII, barely twenty-four hours after a Patriot defeat that …
Football and the mission of Harvard. In the festivities leading up to this weekend’s 134th playing of The Game, I came across a column published in the Chicago Tribune by Steve Chapman on November 10th of this year. Titled “Harvard and …
Oldest rivals line up for 134th playing of The Game. By JILLY CRONIN & TUSHAR DWIVEDI This weekend marks the 134th playing of The Game and with all of the Spirit Week events, free t-shirts, treats, and “Game Safety Reminder” emails, it’s hard …
Heavyweight Women’s Team wins first place. BY TUSHAR DWIVEDI The Head of the Charles is oftentimes an opportunity for Harvard students to simply get away and enjoy a break from the swath of midterms, seemingly pouring in one after …
Rowing on the Charles. By ABIGAIL KOERNER I want to remember this moment forever: the sun setting over water like melting icecream dripping down the side of the perfect cone. It is so sweet to be here as the wind blows through the tiny …
Intramurals and interested students. By TUSHAR DWIVEDI “Can’t, busy,” I heard, over and over again, to the same question I’d been asking around my house for the past few hours: “want to play IM ___ tonight?” The blank could …
Men’s Water Polo Bruno Classic By TUSHAR DWIVEDI “This weekend our program will donate $5 for each goal that we score in our 4 games to Harvey Relief!” -Harvard Water Polo The Tweet was a statement to the …
A snapshot of the team at Harvard. By CAROLINE CRONIN The Indy asked Alina Muñoz ’18 about her passion for Tough Mudding – a sport that has found its way onto Harvard’s campus through the enthusiasm of adventurous students! According to toughmudder.com, “Tough Mudder is 10 miles of mud and 20+ obstacles designed to drag you out of your comfort zone.” It seems the race that is this challenging physical endeavor might give even the most athletic of students pause! Indy: How did Tough Mudder Team begin at Harvard? AM: The Tough Mudder team was a large team a few years ago but went dormant as captains graduated. …
Crimson Hockey reinvigorated despite final loss. By TUSHAR DWIVEDI Recently, my hometown of Chicago has been abuzz in the world of hockey. With the rise and prominence of the Blackhawks, a new pride has enveloped the city that not just complements, but often overrides the typical baseball, basketball, and football interests. However, while I have not been to United Center, Chicago’s prime hockey and basketball stadium, in almost a year, the Harvard’s men’s ice hockey team just returned from their visit. This visit, however, was far beyond the ordinary. The team was representing Harvard in the Frozen Four for …
Mental health in athletics. By TUSHAR DWIVEDI The buzzwords of “mental health” and “athletics” typically evoke thoughts of concussions, CTE, and other such forms of physical injury to the brain; examples in professional sports abound, and recent attention has highlighted the impact of new research in football specifically. When watching sports on TV, reading about them in the news, or hearing of injury on ESPN, it is simple to limit the definition of mental health, especially when considered in the context of athletics. However, playing the sport, or even watching it in person, conjures a new realization. The …
Khurana, the USGSO, and student-athletes. By HAILEY NOVIS and CAROLINE CRONIN The week before Spring Break, the College and all its constituents operate on a last-leg mentality amidst a flurry of midterms, theses, meets and matches, and the panic-induced hysteria of finalizing summer internships and next term plans. Students of all years do their best to have fun with Housing Day and spring break trips while succeeding in all that is expected of them. It is in the middle of this chaotic rush that Dean Rakesh Khurana, of Cabot House, has dropped the “USGSO Implementation Committee Final Report” through a …
Swimmers, divers, and champions. Scrolling through the Men’s Varsity Swim and Dive team’s results this season provides variety in many ways, from meets held all over the country – from Salt Lake City, Utah to Austin Texas – to tight scores and dominant blowouts. The common thread, however, is constant W. The Crimson entered this weekend undefeated thus far, with huge, consecutive victories over Penn (206-88) and Brown (226-74) in the same weekend; their closest match was a 59-point victory over Utah, outside of the Ivy League Conference. Thus, expectations were optimistic and high for the Ivy League Championships …
Harvard Squash at National Championship. Before attending Harvard, I knew very little about the sport of squash. I’d heard the name, knew that some people, somewhere played it, but had never really spent much thought on it; that was before I met Saad. We connected over a common dorm, Holworthy, and right in the middle of sharing more about his background from Egypt, he casually mentioned squash. Little did I know that Saadeldin Aish was one of the top squash players in the entire world and was soon to be Harvard’s #1 court player. And thus, in my first …
