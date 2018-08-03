By Malcom Reid For the politically inclined reader, it may come as a rather pleasant surprise that Senator Dick Durbin will be on our campus Thursday, for a public address at the Institute of Politics. But whenever we see the actions of political figures and institutions, it is all to easy to be dazzled by credentials, and in our shock and awe we forget to ask, “Why is this important, and why now?” This is an important question to ask ourselves if we are to maximize these excellent opportunities and experiences on campus, and ones that, frankly, we are all …

Continue reading Smart as a Whip