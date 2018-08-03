By HUNTER RICHARDS What made you feel most welcome to your new house? Adams: “Tutors and faculty deans, in addition to house events” Cabot: “Dean Khurana’s speech on housing day initially (but not that much because I was pretty irritated for …
Continue reading Upperclassmen: A Reflection
Statistics based on College responses. By HUNTER RICHARDS The Harvard Independent introduced the first Indy Housing Day Survey and received 253 responses from undergraduates eager to share insight into their blocking and residential experiences. The highest percentage of responses from …
Continue reading Housing Survey
Workers and students protest after UHS employee complains of harassment and is terminated By SEGAN HELLE Students and union members protested in front of the Smith Campus Center on February 15 in response to the termination of former University Health Services (UHS) employee Mayli Shing. Shing has brought allegations of discrimination and unjust termination against the University, believing that she was taken off of payroll in retaliation for complaints she filed against her former supervisor. Protestors are urging Harvard administration to rehire Shing immediately. “The picket we did yesterday was one of the biggest ones we’ve ever been …
Continue reading Unions and Students Stand With Mayli Shing
Lawrence S. Bacow announced to serve as the 29th president of the University By SEGAN HELLE On Sunday February 11th, the Presidential Search Committee announced that Lawrence S. Bacow will become the 29th president of Harvard University, ending the seven month-long deliberation period that followed President Drew Faust’s announcement of resignation. “Larry’s extraordinary professional accomplishments take root in equally extraordinary human qualities – of integrity and collegiality, intelligence and compassion, humility and high standards, openness and warmth,” William F. Lee, chairman of the Presidential Search Committee and senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation wrote in an email sent …
Continue reading Bacow to Become Next President of Harvard
Senator’s speech sparks both protests and questions. By MALCOLM REID Senator Durbin has come and gone, yet the ramifications of his public address remain in rather unanticipated ways. What should have been a relatively standard event with few shocking statements, instead was a picketed and at times rather tense affair. Senator Durbin, who came with Senator Angus King last week, spoke at the JFK forum with a strong political message. As it happens, the purpose of his address, coupled with a proclamation by President Faust, was not an appeal to bipartisanship or cooperation. Rather, it was a defence …
Continue reading Durbin, Again
2018 Conference celebrates service and Kristen Clarke ’97. By CAROLINE CRONIN The 2018 Public Interest Conference was held this past Saturday in the Science Center Lecture Hall B. The event this year was sponsored by prominent campus groups such as …
Continue reading Public, Interested
By DANIEL UM This spring semester, the Harvard Innovation Lab (i-lab) received a record number of applicants, from over 450 startups, for its Venture Incubation Program (VIP) and President’s Innovation Challenge (PIC). This number of applications received was 200 more than expected by the i-lab staff and marked the first year that the VIP and PIC semifinalist applications were combined into one. The increased quantity of applications could have resulted from the new and enticing two-for-one application, the growing prestige of the competition, or simply due to the burgeoning entrepreneurship culture at Harvard. With record-breaking application numbers, the task was …
Continue reading i-Lab Initiatives: Moving Further, Faster
By Malcom Reid For the politically inclined reader, it may come as a rather pleasant surprise that Senator Dick Durbin will be on our campus Thursday, for a public address at the Institute of Politics. But whenever we see the actions of political figures and institutions, it is all to easy to be dazzled by credentials, and in our shock and awe we forget to ask, “Why is this important, and why now?” This is an important question to ask ourselves if we are to maximize these excellent opportunities and experiences on campus, and ones that, frankly, we are all …
Continue reading Smart as a Whip
Sir Elton John comes to Harvard to accept the Harvard Foundation’s Humanitarian of the Year Award with a message of acceptance himself. By MARISSA GARCIA With Thanksgiving officially in the ten-day weather forecast, the Meal of the year no …
Continue reading Spectacles
Coalition to release new voter guide for UC election. By MALCOLM REID For the first time in recent memory, a coalition of 28 activist and identity-based student groups released a voter guide for the Undergraduate Council (UC) election that deals with a sweeping selection …
Continue reading A Platform Roadmap
Indy alumna Weike Wang on her forked career path and new novel. By CAROLINE CRONIN Dr. Weike Wang admits that everyone imagines someday writing and publishing a novel. She, however, never expected that she would be doing just that. The Indy alumna and graduate of the class …
Continue reading Chemistry
ICAMS organization buckles down for a new year after successful spring conference. By CAROLINE CRONIN Last spring, senior Diana Sheedy organized the Intercollegiate Coalition Against Modern Slavery (ICAMS) and hosted a conference here at Harvard to address and break …
Continue reading Redoubling Efforts
Celebrated at Harvard. By HUNTER RICHARDS Native Americans at Harvard College (NAHC) celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day (IPD) October 9th. Following a public demonstration celebrating indigenous culture, guests were welcomed to join members for a dinner of indigenous food. The event also …
Continue reading Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Photo Story: Mental Health Day Photos and CPR in The Yard. By FRANCESCA CORNERO
Continue reading Health at Harvard
An interview with the Class of 2018 First Senior Class Marshal: Berkeley Brown. By JILLY CRONIN The Indy sat down with the First Senior Class Marshal, Berkeley Brown ’18, to discuss her plans for the Senior Class and her role in bringing it together. JC: What are the responsibilities of the senior class marshal and the rest of the senior class committee? BB: There are several sub-committees within the senior class committee. There’s the Social Committee, the Reflections Committee, the Class A Committee, and a Merchandise Committee. These committees are a representation of everything that we encounter. The responsibilities of the Senior Class Committee are …
Continue reading Building a Community