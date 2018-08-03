By HUNTER RICHARDS What made you feel most welcome to your new house? Adams: “Tutors and faculty deans, in addition to house events” Cabot: “Dean Khurana’s speech on housing day initially (but not that much because I was pretty irritated for …
Statistics based on College responses. By HUNTER RICHARDS The Harvard Independent introduced the first Indy Housing Day Survey and received 253 responses from undergraduates eager to share insight into their blocking and residential experiences. The highest percentage of responses from …
And Summer Bridge Programs. By HUNTER RICHARDS As a first generation student, pre-orientation programs didn’t quite make sense to me. I was attracted to Dorm Crew, which offered me a way to make quite a bit of money before the semester started. Being low-income, I worried about being able to do the same things I heard my roommates were interested in doing. Before I had even gotten to campus, I already had to decline my roommate’s invitation to a concert because I couldn’t afford the tickets. I could only imagine what else I would have to turn down, even …
BY RITCHEY HOWE Why the real estate mogul should buy us a bar. In the past year, Gerald Chan, a Harvard alum and billionaire Hong Kong real estate mogul purchased $120 million worth of Harvard Square property. These purchases are certain to bring good returns as the rent of Harvard Square is only increasing. Last fall, Chan generously gave $350 million to Harvard School of Public Health, the largest single donation Harvard has ever received. Clearly, Chan wants the best for his alma mater. Why not use his recent real estate purchases to help us out a little more? I …
BY HANNAH KATES Harvard’s decision to move its more taken class. In the near-final step of what has been a longtime consideration for both schools, Yale faculty voted Thursday to concretely approve the adaptation of Harvard’s CS50 course into the Yale curriculum. On Monday, Rob Bowden, a member of CS50’s technical staff, answered some questions about the move, and about the course itself. CS50: Introduction to Computer Science I, one of Harvard’s most popular classes, currently enrolls 848 students, a full 12% of the entire college population. Because it offers a rigorous instruction in the basics of a discipline whose …
An exploration of the architecture of Nazi Germany. Through moldering archways and crumbling columns wind grim and mossy paths, streaking their way past ancient Corinthian capitals and decayed statues and all the detritus of the ancient world. This is the ruin archetypical, the classic picture of the remnants of the classical world, assembled for future generations to stare at and journey through, overawed at the grandeur of the empires that once were. Aesthetic comment aside, however, the architects and engineers of both past and present do not design their buildings with this ideal directly in mind: indeed, ruins for them …
BY RITCHEY HOWE Cell phone addiction is real. I am surprised that the dictionary doesn’t include a word that defines addiction to phones. Maybe in a few more years. So many of us are addicts, yet so few acknowledge it. I recall a time without a cell phone: without the need to constantly capture my daily actions and whereabouts. Without the need to constantly communicate with multiple people simultaneously, not matter how inane the conversation. Without feeling frustrated when I take a great Instagram, yet there is no geotag available. This newfound cellular addiction causes us to avoid conversation with …
Check out these events! Thu. 9/11 Harvard Biotech Career Fair 77 Avenue Louis Pasteur, Boston, MA 02115, United States (New Research Building, HMS) 11:30am to 5:00pm This Fair will feature keynote speaker Dr. Vicki L. Sato, who is the Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School. Company recruitment tables will be set up from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, and company presentations will be held in Pechet Room from 2:30pm to 4:15pm. Biotech Hiring Round Tables are from 12pm to 1pm. Reception for Visiting Faculty 2014-15 Exhibition Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts 5:30pm – 6:30pm Featuring Paul Bush (a filmmaker …
BY RITCHEY HOWE The good and the bad of entering Harvard. I have never heard anyone express how much they like to be the new kid, a role that consists of constantly looking for a friendly face, an open seat, or god forbid, you wear the wrong outfit, or get lost — reminiscing on these attributes of “newness” leaves a pit in my stomach. This novelty usually belongs to freshmen or transfer students. After my first few weeks of not living in the Yard, I was assured that my freshmen awkwardness would subside and never return: how I was wrong. …
BY ELOISE LYNTON Why selecting the gender of your child isn’t as great as it sounds. Last summer, at my cousin’s baby shower, I sat in a room covered in pink from floor to ceiling. Pink balloons floated lazily in …
Get to know Robert Long ’11 and David Johnson ’11, candidates for the UC.
Get to know Johnny Bowman ’11 and Eric Hysen ’11, candidates for the UC.
Get to know George Hayward ’11 and Felix Zhang ’11, candidates for the UC.
Secretary of State Clinton’s visit to the continent is welcome, but more needs to be done. Africa is a continent whose news coverage in the United States has been primarily dedicated to its characteristic proliferation of diseases, civil wars, and poverty. It was about time for it to be cast in a more positive light, as something more than a crises hotbed. By sending Hillary Clinton on an 11-day tour of seven African nations last month, the U.S. government at last conversed with Africa in a dialogue that does not consist of oh-pity-them. The symbolic value of Clinton’s visit is …
