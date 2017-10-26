Halloween celebrations. By KELSEY O’CONNOR Like most people I know, my birthday is in October. I’ve always loved having a fall birthday. It falls right in the middle of the the time between summer and Christmas, so it’s something to look forward to in the middle of a long stretch of work and being busy. It’s on a long weekend, so there’s usually an extra day off. The leaves are changing, the weather is nice, and the possibilities for celebration are endless. Growing up, I celebrated my birthday with Halloween. Because I am born in the first half …
Based on a true story. By ABIGAIL KOERNER Glimpses of the afterlife haunted her as she ran from her demise. Sweat dripped down her forehead and arms swung as she ran! Through darkness, through Harvard Yard, past the Science Center, …
In light of Olive’s defining moment, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee accomplishes something “visionary.” By MARISSA GARCIA I suppose the old adage – the one any reviewer would wish to convey – would be something along the lines of, …
By HUNTER RICHARDS Aries Try getting to class on time this week. Honestly, just go to class at all this week. At least the classes that don’t have recorded lectures because you didn’t plan that far ahead but you …
Advice for struggling undergrads, from a struggling undergrad. Perhaps mistakenly taking for granted the gift that is University funded coffee, I spent ALL of my Board Plus 3 weeks ago (at which point the LamCaf barista laughed in my face) and …
Navigating Harvard’s campus during Halloween amidst cultural appropriation. By HUNTER RICHARDS “I wish I had just gotten one of the easy costumes – like Native American!” Hearing friends discuss the costumes they were assigned to wear to Halloween events …
Heavyweight Women’s Team wins first place. BY TUSHAR DWIVEDI The Head of the Charles is oftentimes an opportunity for Harvard students to simply get away and enjoy a break from the swath of midterms, seemingly pouring in one after …
