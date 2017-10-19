By HUNTER RICHARDS Engineering is hard. Struggling with your identity is hard. Navigating how you fit into the engineering community as a whole is hard. Not relating to the majority of your classmates, professors, or leaders in your field …
Engi-Queering: To Be SEAS but Not Heard
Anonymous or not, I am a statistic. You know me: you see me at study breaks, you sit by me in the dining hall, you work on homework with me. But you don’t know what I haven’t told you, even as many of our peers come forward about their own history with sexual assault.
Readers: Please be aware that the content of this article contains potentially distressing material.
"Me, Too"
How meritocracy operates as an attractive illusion in American culture. By SEGAN HELLE It was December 12, 2016, around three o’clock in the afternoon. I was sitting in my dad’s classroom – he was the only teacher for my …
Harvard and the Myth of Meritocracy
Rowing on the Charles. By ABIGAIL KOERNER I want to remember this moment forever: the sun setting over water like melting icecream dripping down the side of the perfect cone. It is so sweet to be here as the wind blows through the tiny …
Degrees of Perfection
ICAMS organization buckles down for a new year after successful spring conference. By CAROLINE CRONIN Last spring, senior Diana Sheedy organized the Intercollegiate Coalition Against Modern Slavery (ICAMS) and hosted a conference here at Harvard to address and break …
Redoubling Efforts
By JASPER FU I always loved the best part of travelling to San Francisco of bouncing impatiently in a rattling SUV down a rattling highway a child eager and in search of the pastel houses and twisting streets are we there yet, Dad that mark the City. Perhaps it has not the cobblestone gravitas of the Old World the spiraling modernity of Tokyo the cozy warmth of brick buildings blanketed in Northeastern snow the storied glory of Rome or Greece still, it has its own charm. Here the fog rolls in to make day brisk for all the …
The Best Part
A short feature on America’s first National Youth Poet Laureate and Harvard sophomore, Amanda Gorman. By CLAIRE PARK Speaking with exuberant energy and a measured musicality, Amanda Gorman rifles through her latest journal, a treasure trove of what she …
A Fearless Female and Fragments on the Fringes of Language