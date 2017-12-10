10.12.17, 10.12.2017: Seize the Day, ForumLeave a comment

A Cup of Morning Joe

Malcolm Reid

A town hall at IOP. By MALCOLM REID   For the first time, the Institute of Politics hosted a Harvard town hall this week, with our visiting fellows Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski (whose name gives my autocorrect an aneurysm). A brilliant idea on their part, this event allowed for students to converse with speakers in a way that few events thus far have. For this town hall, the issue was focused on student involvement in politics and public service. A most relevant topic indeed! The forum started with an intro from our moderator, the director of polling over at …

10.12.17, 10.12.2017: Seize the Day, Arts

Thanking You 

Abigail Koerner

By ABIGAIL KOERNER    Thankful for the laughing, the smiling  Making me crazy  Setting me free  A girl being a girl  A girl being me  Thankful for your smile  How it makes me want to smile back  How you grin from ear to ear  Smiling worth a thousand words  Words I seem to lack  Thankful that you’re gorgeous  That you’re always on my mind  Pleasant thoughts of fleeting moments   Realizing you’re one of a kind  Thankful to greet you now and then  But never all the time  I have my fleeting moments  But not you  And I’m “fine”    Abigail …

