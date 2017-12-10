Celebrated at Harvard. By HUNTER RICHARDS Native Americans at Harvard College (NAHC) celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day (IPD) October 9th. Following a public demonstration celebrating indigenous culture, guests were welcomed to join members for a dinner of indigenous food. The event also …
A town hall at IOP. By MALCOLM REID For the first time, the Institute of Politics hosted a Harvard town hall this week, with our visiting fellows Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski (whose name gives my autocorrect an aneurysm). A brilliant idea on their part, this event allowed for students to converse with speakers in a way that few events thus far have. For this town hall, the issue was focused on student involvement in politics and public service. A most relevant topic indeed! The forum started with an intro from our moderator, the director of polling over at …
Words collected at the Sever Whisper Arch, Widener steps, and even the Statue of the Three Lies… By INDY STAFF “Actually, I got his dad drunk and pretty angry…” “I mean, I’d f*$#k a pig to save …
By ABIGAIL KOERNER In my favorite room of every house My friend often stays Filling up empty cups on horrible empty days! He is so kind, my friend… His duty well known He brews and coos ‘til he isn’t needed any more Water flows into …
By ABIGAIL KOERNER Thankful for the laughing, the smiling Making me crazy Setting me free A girl being a girl A girl being me Thankful for your smile How it makes me want to smile back How you grin from ear to ear Smiling worth a thousand words Words I seem to lack Thankful that you’re gorgeous That you’re always on my mind Pleasant thoughts of fleeting moments Realizing you’re one of a kind Thankful to greet you now and then But never all the time I have my fleeting moments But not you And I’m “fine” Abigail …
Next Customer Please, a Harvard-Radcliffe Dramatic Club play, premieres and invites you to be a member of its first audience. By MARISSA GARCIA There is something inexplicable about witnessing a show that is on the precipice of premiere. There is …
Photo Story: Mental Health Day Photos and CPR in The Yard. By FRANCESCA CORNERO
Thoughts on Coming Out Day. By HUNTER RICHARDS There is an irony in Coming Out Day being within the same month as Halloween. Just when you start thinking about what costumes you could pull off, you’re reminded of the …
A review of Happy Death Day. By CLAIRE PARK The Brattle Theater and the Harvard College Film Festival generously held a free showing of Universal’s soon to be released movie Happy Death Day for college students looking to enjoy a new horror …
Some awkward coming out moments. By ALAYA AYALA The first time I came out of the closet, I tripped and landed on my face. That moment has crystallized in my mind. I see it through cracked rose-colored glasses. Bittersweet …
