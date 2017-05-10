Tell Me More: Season 2
When you were little, what did you want to be when you grew up? *** “I work in a lab in the psychology department with african grey parrots on learning and cognition.” “What does that have to do with …
By ABIGAIL KOERNER I woke up Sunday morning with a smile on my face. Sweet sounds of sweet music that reminded me of home twinkled past my ears. I hoped for time to shower and have a meal. I got in my car and drove towards daily activities- a normal day in my normal life. Driving felt cathartic. I had one foot on the gas and one to do nothing but balance my body on the seat as I turned the wheel, hit reverse, parked the car, stopped. I swung the door open and got myself up. I was at the grocery store buying milk, cheese, eggs, necessities. I felt like buying beer for the evening: a case for friends. It rolled down …
A Harvard poet’s process and passions. By CAROLINE CRONIN Mo K ’18 is a senior at Harvard this year. While working on a thesis in History and Literature and exploring options for possible post-graduate endeavors, Mo is also publishing …
An interview with the Class of 2018 First Senior Class Marshal: Berkeley Brown. By JILLY CRONIN The Indy sat down with the First Senior Class Marshal, Berkeley Brown ’18, to discuss her plans for the Senior Class and her role in bringing it together. JC: What are the responsibilities of the senior class marshal and the rest of the senior class committee? BB: There are several sub-committees within the senior class committee. There’s the Social Committee, the Reflections Committee, the Class A Committee, and a Merchandise Committee. These committees are a representation of everything that we encounter. The responsibilities of the Senior Class Committee are …
A sampling of Cambridge’s Oktoberfest festivities. By CLAIRE PARK Oktoberfest officially starts when the lord mayor taps the first keg and announces, “O’ zapft is!” or “It’s tapped!” So how will you celebrate Oktoberfest? Spectating while you’re out and about in the Square: …
The Why’s, When’s, and Where’s. BY ALAYA AYALA Last weekend marked the close of Munich’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, with the closing events taking place on October 3rd. That doesn’t mean the fun is over however, as Massachusetts has its own Oktoberfest …
Thoughts on truth, discourse, and the Secretary of Education’s Harvard visit. By MALCOLM REID It comes as little secret that Secretary Betsy DeVos was coldly received at Harvard this past week, and that a sizable portion of Harvard’s population has dismissed Secretary DeVos as a …
My Neck, My Back, My Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease. By HUNTER RICHARDS There’s nothing more disrespectful than being tested for the “Kissing Disease” when you haven’t kissed anyone in a while. Having my UHS doctor tell me that the likely culprit of my …
Reflections on Filipino American History Month. By SEGAN HELLE “I don’t think that I’ve ever met a Filipino before.” It was the first week of my freshman year. The chaos of move-in period had just begun to settle down …