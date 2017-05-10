10.05.17, 10.05.2017: the Oktoberfest issue, ArtsLeave a comment

All American Madness 

Abigail Koerner

By ABIGAIL KOERNER    I woke up Sunday morning with a smile on my face. Sweet sounds of sweet music that reminded me of home twinkled past my ears. I hoped for time to shower and have a meal. I got in my car and drove towards daily activities- a normal day in my normal life. Driving felt cathartic. I had one foot on the gas and one to do nothing but balance my body on the seat as I turned the wheel, hit reverse, parked the car, stopped.   I swung the door open and got myself up. I was at the grocery store buying milk, cheese, eggs, necessities. I felt like buying beer for the evening: a case for friends. It rolled down …

10.05.17, 10.05.2017: the Oktoberfest issue, News

Building a Community 

Jilly Cronin

An interview with the Class of 2018 First Senior Class Marshal: Berkeley Brown.  By JILLY CRONIN    The Indy sat down with the First Senior Class Marshal, Berkeley Brown ’18, to discuss her plans for the Senior Class and her role in bringing it together.    JC: What are the responsibilities of the senior class marshal and the rest of the senior class committee?  BB: There are several sub-committees within the senior class committee. There’s the Social Committee, the Reflections Committee, the Class A Committee, and a Merchandise Committee. These committees are a representation of everything that we encounter. The responsibilities of the Senior Class Committee are …

10.05.17, 10.05.2017: the Oktoberfest issue, News, Uncategorized

My Oompah on Oktoberfest Activities 

Claire Park

A sampling of Cambridge’s Oktoberfest festivities.  By CLAIRE PARK  Oktoberfest officially starts when the lord mayor taps the first keg and announces, “O’ zapft is!” or “It’s tapped!” So how will you celebrate Oktoberfest?  Spectating while you’re out and about in the Square:  …

10.05.17, 10.05.2017: the Oktoberfest issue, Columns, Engi-Queering: the SWUG Chronicles, Forum

Is Senioritis Contagious, and Is That Why My Throat Is Sore? 

Hunter Richards

My Neck, My Back, My Hand-Foot-Mouth Disease.   By HUNTER RICHARDS  There’s nothing more disrespectful than being tested for the “Kissing Disease” when you haven’t kissed anyone in a while. Having my UHS doctor tell me that the likely culprit of my …

