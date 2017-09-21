The equinox upon us. By CAROLINE CRONIN The 22nd of September this year marks the Autumnal Equinox. The equinox is the time at which the astronomical season of autumn begins. An astronomical season is defined and measured by the alignment of the stars and planets, and not – as in a meteorological season – by the average temperatures of given months. Though we have been at our green ivy-covered college for almost a whole month, the beginning of the fall season is only now upon us (and that ivy will soon grow red). To be precise, the equinox names the …

Volume 1: S.O.S. (“Suffering of Seniors”) By HUNTER RICHARDS By senior year, I’m retired from my wild days. Or, more accurately, I’m just plain tired. I’ve finally grown into the title “SWUG,” or “Senior Washed-Up Girl,” and it fits better …

Fall at the IOP. By MALCOLM REID Starting off the year at a brisk sprint, the IOP has already gotten into the swing of activities and forums for students with unabashed rigor. For any unfamiliar with the IOP, just as the best writers flock to the Harvard Independent, so too do the future politicians of Harvard find their way to the Institute of Politics. In essence, if one is looking for a future Anthony Eden – or a future Colonel Gaddafi – it’s a good place to start. However, a notable part of the charm of the IOP is that …

Harvard’s missed opportunity with Michelle Jones. By PULKIT AGARWAL Michelle Jones’ admission to the PhD program in Harvard’s history department was rescinded earlier this month, causing a worrying student body and faculty to question the university’s commitment to its mission. As per the original story covered by the New York Times, Ms. Jones was by no means an ordinary candidate. While the university has previously accepted students who have a history of having been incarcerated, Jones’ case stands out for she carried out her scholarship while still in prison, serving a twenty-year sentence for having murdered her 4-year old son. A teenager at the start of her …

Tired eyes and tired faces Walk along to tired places Early yet, we shuffle and sway It’s only the beginning of a boring day But moments ago, or so it seems We were all alone in dreams Weightlessness and breathy …

By MEGAN SIMS Last night I dreamt I drove to La Reunion, a defunct socialist utopian colony on the Trinity River, which has always to me seemed less river, more repository, more gaping concrete scar across the city of Dallas. The bridges they build to cross the ugly thing are beautiful. I dreamed of traffic. I had to cross through people, rivers, columns of a place I knew for some might seem like La Reunion’s legacy. But I feared it. I was searching for the cemetery thinking there I might find the ghosts of past somebodies or the place I …

Religion among the intelligentsia. By ALAYA AYALA Picture this: You’re sitting in class discussing a novel that you were assigned to read. The conversation is going great, everyone is making great points, and the ideas are flowing. Then someone brings up the moral implications of the novel. Suddenly, the conversation isn’t going as well. Left and right, your peers are stating their opinions, starting off with “well, I’m not religious, but…” or “Well, I am religious, and…” There’s nothing wrong with what is being said, in fact, people are still making good points. The problem is the tension in …

The Indy sat down with student author Briuana Green to talk about her new book, The Fall, and what’s going to happen next. By EMILY HALL If five years ago, you’d told Briuana Green ’18 that she’d be a …

Freshmen elected to the UC get to work! By JILLY CRONIN Last Friday at noon, the elections for the Undergraduate Council closed, and the freshmen representatives – new to both the UC and to Harvard – were announced. Three students from each of the Freshman Yards were elected. The results are as follows: Crimson Yard: Rushi Patel Sonya Kalara Ifeoma White-Thorpe Elm Yard: Emma Robertson Jackson Walker Jordan Silva Ivy Yard: Seth Billiau Swathi Srinivasan Wilfried Zibell Oak Yard: Abby Scholer Ivan Vazquez Luke Kenworthy It is generally expected that those who have left the dwelling of the Yard …
