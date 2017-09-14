I will snap my driver’s license in two and try to forget where it came from. I won’t smile in my next photo. I will stop being palatable to the apparatus of the state and adopt a new state to tell myself I’m safe in this body. My hands are still sticky with honey drawn in the shape of the Battle of San Jacinto on a biscuit in 2005. I will wash them off in the Rio Grande and leave my footprints among the ancient snakes and fossils and someone might remember I was never supposed to be here in the first place. This time next year I will head …
HBOCome and HBOGo! By HUNTER RICHARDS All good things must come to an end. Here I am pondering whether it was better to have HBOGo and lost, or to have never HBOGone at all. I know it’s not quite over yet but I know I’m …
Winthrop opens anew as a leading example. By HUNTER RICHARDS Picture provided by Francesca Cornero Following a year-long renovation as part of the River House Renewal Program, Winthrop House welcomed in its residents this August for move-in. Along with …
By JASPER FU When the calm voice of the pilot clicks out over the intercom, it is always the same; whether delivered in lilting French or clipped German it is the voice of a man self-collected, professional, and bored. There is none of the anticipation that you the traveller feel at seeing the illuminated seatbelt sign flicker and dim – he will not, in all likelihood, be disembarking alongside you. If he does, he leaves with the determined strides of Someone with Somewhere to Be in a Hurry, with Somewhere to Be currently Concourse C, Gate 37, O’Hare International Airport, a quarter mile of thronging masses …
Goodbye, Drew! Hello ____! By MEGAN SIMS With the start of this school year came a big announcement: Drew Faust will step down as President of Harvard University. Faust’s reign, beginning in 2007, was marked by waves of student protest, social unrest, and massive change at the university. From Occupy Harvard to Divest protests to the imposition of sanctions of single gender social organizations, Faust’s presidency has certainly been eventful. Her imminent departure has sparked widespread speculation in regards to her successor. Who will rise to the (rather daunting) challenge of leading our beloved Harvard? With a seat at the …
How to become a part of the Harvard Teaching Fellows. By CAROLINE CRONIN How did you decide to do HTF and at what point at the end of senior year/near graduation did you decide to do it? How is it complimentary to your undergrad career and in what ways is it totally different? What cool faculty have you been influenced by and has such influence changed your future plans? What would you want someone considering entering the program to know? I took USW35 my Junior spring, which is when I heard about HTF and started thinking seriously about teaching as …
By Abigail Koerner The light flickers on to reveal the creatures hiding in the dark. Our outfit choices day-to-night; their visibility night and day. Hair curled and cheeks pink, we ladies venture outward and onward. With itty bitty steps, they take our places. Click and clack our heels march away. “Oops, I forgot to turn off the light!” she exclaims. She turns around and opens the door and shuts it off. They whisper among themselves. Crunching and bunching and climbing everywhere, they exit. They exit the expanse of drywall where a nest was made. They sniff and search and prey on …
