By ABIGAIL KOERNER Laundry bag in tow, she trudged down the winding stairs from the small room she shared with other girls who were a lot like her. They had laundry, too. She was just being proactive about it. She swung the door open and emerged – flipflops, ponytail, and all. Her eyes made a sweep of the area: left to right, right to left again. Those eyes, always looking, searching, found nothing of concern. Still, she felt relieved to have looked a little further, to search for something to be afraid of before she felt afraid. Always proactive, she was. Nothing was out of …

