A Mother’s Burning Fury in “Three Billboards”

Claire Park

A late take on “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in a pre-Oscars review series. By: CLAIRE PARK   In Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Frances McDormand perfects the exquisitely subtle acrobatics of rage as Mildred Hayes, from the way she crunches on her nails as she surveys the billboards that will announce her crusade against the ineffectual police department, to the moment she wrests a fire extinguisher out of her son’s hands and lets loose the rawest, most gravelly scream I’ve ever heard. With the help of the quietly bold Red Welby, Ebbing’s advertising salesman, Mildred erects three …

Hell or High Water

Jasper Fu

By JASPER FU Yale entered the 2018 Women’s Ivy League Championship as the defending champions, but it would be Harvard’s team that would carry the title this time around in a runaway victory. Even as the first day came to a close, Harvard’s stellar performance was indicative, as the team tied with Yale to take first in the Ivy League, with 118 points, as compared to runner-up Princeton’s 112. Yale took the 200 yard medley relay, clearing 1:37.30 in a two second lead over Harvard’s 1:39.20 (both setting pool and respective school records), but Harvard claimed the medal in the …

