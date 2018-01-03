I can’t fuck up. Limited time. Limited resources. Limited energy. I can’t afford to fuck up. By HUNTER RICHARDS I don’t want to generalize; I’m sure that this is a common sentiment among Harvard students. However, my incessant need to …
A late take on “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in a pre-Oscars review series. By: CLAIRE PARK In Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Frances McDormand perfects the exquisitely subtle acrobatics of rage as Mildred Hayes, from the way she crunches on her nails as she surveys the billboards that will announce her crusade against the ineffectual police department, to the moment she wrests a fire extinguisher out of her son’s hands and lets loose the rawest, most gravelly scream I’ve ever heard. With the help of the quietly bold Red Welby, Ebbing’s advertising salesman, Mildred erects three …
A Quick Account of Why Harvard Is So Much Weirder Than Other Ivy League Schools By ALAYA AYALA With Housing Day approaching, and the simultaneously stressful and exciting weeks or months before it, comes a sense of anticipation…and confusion. There …
By JASPER FU Yale entered the 2018 Women’s Ivy League Championship as the defending champions, but it would be Harvard’s team that would carry the title this time around in a runaway victory. Even as the first day came to a close, Harvard’s stellar performance was indicative, as the team tied with Yale to take first in the Ivy League, with 118 points, as compared to runner-up Princeton’s 112. Yale took the 200 yard medley relay, clearing 1:37.30 in a two second lead over Harvard’s 1:39.20 (both setting pool and respective school records), but Harvard claimed the medal in the …
A description of a Women’s Week event By ALAYA AYALA This week, barriers are being broken every single day due to Women’s Week. Many of Harvard’s most prominent women’s groups on campus are participating in the event, including the …
By REMEDY RYAN When I first heard about the shooting I was in church The priest had just rubbed a black cross on my head and he told us to pray for Florida Later, I skimmed the news update and …
I. What is it that I am doing here In the fresh green breast of the New World? What was I thinking when I chose To land in these shimmering shores? My shores—white, sandy, palmy shores Are due South, …
By LUCY HAMILTON The photos pictured here were arranged months after I took them. The first photo pictures my father’s eyes in the rearview mirror. I took it last Thanksgiving Day, as my entire family was travelled to see friends …
