On Season Three of Tell Me More, the Indy is asking Harvard undergraduates, “What is the most important thing for you to do when you go home?” Marissa Garcia, the new Podcast Editor, interviews Cengiz Cemaloğlu, whose background is sewn …
Continue reading Tell Me More: Season 3, Episode 1
Workers and students protest after UHS employee complains of harassment and is terminated By SEGAN HELLE Students and union members protested in front of the Smith Campus Center on February 15 in response to the termination of former University Health Services (UHS) employee Mayli Shing. Shing has brought allegations of discrimination and unjust termination against the University, believing that she was taken off of payroll in retaliation for complaints she filed against her former supervisor. Protestors are urging Harvard administration to rehire Shing immediately. “The picket we did yesterday was one of the biggest ones we’ve ever been …
Continue reading Unions and Students Stand With Mayli Shing
By CINCINNATUS Love—play the tune of that summer And the tune of many summers before Tune of cool English summer turning into fall Ominous tune of metaphorical Italy— Is that where my love began? Is that where I made it? For this love, my love, it did not Pierce me like the angel’s arrow maiming The soft skin of St. Theresa’s bosom No—I was the angel, I held the arrow, I turned its poisoned tip against my own Pubescent chest, I thrust it in to the hilt— I bled in the incarnadine Roman sunset. That same July …
Continue reading Carmen Americanum: Invocation
Harvard-based indie-folk-pop band The New Dakotas is plenty fortified for the Battle for Yardfest. By MARISSA GARCIA Refashioning a recycling bin into percussion, Alasdair Mackenzie ‘19 of Harvard College and then-band-member Charles Winston ‘19 of Tufts University performed the New Dakotas’ song, “Roll It Later,” for Kelsey O’Connor ‘18, the previous Podcast Editor, as she interviewed them on Episode 1.4 Classic Artists and New Dakotas. With the accompaniment of vocals, tambourine, and guitar, the recycling bin distinctively kept the pulse — and this all seemed felicitous, as the New Dakotas inherently have a recycled sound: derivative of their inspiration …
Continue reading Sonic States
A late take on Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” in a pre-Oscars review series. By CLAIRE PARK In “The Shape of Water,” we are plunged into the green netherworld of early 1960’s Baltimore. Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins) is a cleaning woman at a government research facility. She falls in love with the newly imported “Asset,” a hulking blue-green amphibious creature (Doug Jones) plucked from South American waters, whose superhuman physicality might aid the United States in the space race against the Soviets and who the grittily vicious project supervisor Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon) tortures senselessly with a cattle …
Continue reading “The Shape of Water” and the Reality-Warping Magic of Love
By SOPHIE BENSON We stand here more than a year removed from the election of our 45th president and yet I still struggle to express the progression of emotions I felt that day in a coherent and linear manner. In …
Continue reading “November 8th, 2016”
By HUNTER RICHARDS Blocking groups in the week before Housing Day can feel more competitive than the application process to Harvard. There’s always a blocking group with an acceptance rate lower than Harvard’s. Whether your blocking group is configured like …
Continue reading BLOKT